2026 Opponent Breakdown: Four 49ers Who Can Wreck the Broncos

The first six games on the Denver Broncos’ schedule are the most formidable of the 2026 season , with one of the standouts being the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are an ultra-competitive team full of veterans who have seen plenty of postseason reps, and they have Kyle Shanahan, who has been to the Super Bowl twice as head coach.

The 49ers have extremely talented playmakers on both sides of the ball who the Broncos must account for if they’re to have a successful Week 4 and beyond. The Broncos must weather the first half of the season if they want to capitalize on their relatively easy stretch run .

Today, we continue to dive into the best of Denver’s opponents, starting with a name that reminds Broncos fans of a former playmaker of their own. If you missed our breakdown on the Los Angeles Rams' biggest threats, check it out .

Offense: Christian McCaffrey | RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 49ers’ best offensive weapon, McCaffrey is a significant threat not only running the ball but also snagging passes. His ability to find running lanes and shoot the gap makes him extra dangerous in Shanahan’s scheme.

McCaffrey has rushed for 3,609 yards and 30 touchdowns in San Francisco. He was the majority of the 49ers’ offense in 2025 with 2,126 total yards and 17 touchdowns as the best Swiss Army Knife in the NFL.

Solution: Linebacker Discipline

Broncos’ linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad were both retained this offseason, and it’ll be up to them to slow down the offensive enigma that is McCaffrey. Singleton is known to lay the smackdown on the opposition, and he’ll need to put the fear of God in McCaffrey with big hits to make him think twice about taking a run in his direction.

Strnad is the Broncos' best coverage linebacker and will have to play diligently and with discipline when McCaffrey swings out of the backfield to catch passes.

Offense: Mike Evans | WR

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6), cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 49ers’ biggest offseason acquisition is Evans, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver. He's an elite X-receiver who has used his size and athleticism to rack up 13,052 career yards and 108 touchdowns.

Evans produced 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, tying Hall-of-Fame wideout Jerry Rice, which emphasizes just how dominant Evans has been. Evans will be the top pass catcher for the 49ers and could elevate their offense to another level even in his 13th season.

Solution: Surtain Clamps Down

In the Broncos and Buccaneers’ last meeting, Evans was erased by Patrick Surtain II , as he was held to two catches for 17 yards. Evans will be 33 years old by the start of the 2026 season, and we’ll likely see a decline in his play, but even if that’s not the case, Surtain has shown that he is more than capable of shutting down one of the NFL’s best wideouts.

Surtian is in his prime and should be able to handle Evans just as he did two years ago.

Defense: Fred Warner | LB & Nick Bosa | DE

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (left) talks with defensive end Nick Bosa (right) during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Warner is without question the best linebacker in the NFL, and it’s not particularly close. His football IQ and athleticism make him a deadly weapon no matter the down and distance or whether he’s playing against the pass or run.

Warner did miss significant time in 2025 due to a fractured ankle, but I don’t expect him to lose a step.

As for Bosa, there are few edge rushers with the motor and sheer presence that he brings. He's also coming off a major injury from 2025 (ACL tear Week 3), but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be hindered.

Bosa has totaled 64.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in seven years, and it’ll be quite the challenge to slow him down, let alone stop him.

Solution: Hit the Ground Running

The Broncos have the best offensive line in the NFL, and they must lean on them and the run game to be successful against the 49ers’ defense. Pounding the rock is something the Broncos haven’t done consistently, largely because they've gone away from running the ball even when it was effective, which could change under new offensive coordinator and play-caller Davis Webb.

The Broncos have the backs to be effective on the ground, with veteran J.K Dobbins, second-year RJ Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman forging a "three-headed monster." Running the ball is a great way to wear down even the best of defenses, and, when healthy , Dobbins is a fantastic lead back.

Forcing Bosa and Warner to respect the run game is of paramount importance if the Broncos want to take pressure off Bo Nix and help the play-action and roll-out game that he’s comfortable with. With the exceptional offensive line and willing blockers at wide receiver and tight end, there’s no reason Denver can’t dominate with its ground game even against the likes of Bosa and Warner.

The Takeaway

The Broncos certainly have their hands full with one of the best teams in the NFC, but there is a path to victory. If the Broncos’ defense can slow down McCaffrey and Evans, there isn’t much else on San Francisco’s offense that could wreck the game.

Offensively, Denver has the tools to churn out consistent yards in the run game to wear down Bosa and Warner, opening up the rest of their offense. The 49ers are a tough, gritty team, but that won’t scare the Broncos come Week 4.

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