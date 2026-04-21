4 Bold (But Smart) Broncos Draft Predictions

Having examined the Denver Broncos draft history since the implementation of the rookie pay scale, it's time to predict what the team is going to do in the 2026 NFL draft.

While one can debate how significant the Broncos' positional needs are, a sense of when they may target a player can be gleaned from their draft history, particularly in the years since GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton joined the team.

Based on my findings, here are a few predictions on what the Broncos are likely to do when the draft takes place. It kicks off on Thursday, April 23. Day 2 is Friday, and Day 3 is Saturday. The Broncos currently have seven selections.

1. Likely to emphasize positional value in Round 2, unless there's a running back they love.

Since Paton arrived in Denver, the Broncos have taken pass rusher Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., and two running backs — Javonte Williams and RJ Harvey — in the second round.

Running back isn't a premium position, though Round 2 can be a good place to find a quality player. However, it doesn't seem likely the Broncos will take a running back in the second round this time unless there is one they can't pass up.

The more likely scenario is to go for positional value, meaning an interior defender who can rush the passer and an offensive tackle are the likely targets. The former may be more likely, but one can't rule out the latter if one is available that the Broncos covet.

2. More likely to address their bigger needs after Round 2.

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41) celebrates with linebacker Alex Singleton after stopping a fake punt attempt. | Steve Nurenberg / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Inside linebacker might be the biggest need on defense, given the Broncos' lack of experienced players behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. But while some mock drafts have picked a linebacker in the second round, it's not a given that the Broncos will do that.

Baron Browning and Drew Sanders were both originally drafted to be inside linebackers. Now, the Broncos don't have a third-round pick, but they could opt to take a linebacker in the fourth round or possibly trade up to select one near the end of the third.

The same holds true for tight end, a position one might say is a bigger need on offense than running back. Greg Dulcich was taken in the third round, so it doesn't seem likely the Broncos will take a tight end in the second.

But one can't rule out the Broncos using a fourth-round pick on a tight end. With this tight end class, it's probably best to wait until the fourth to take one, anyway.

3. Likely to take a cornerback at some point.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch over Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

We haven't talked about the Broncos history of drafting cornerbacks, but it's worth noting that, ever since Paton became general manager, the Broncos have taken a cornerback in each year.

Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jahdae Barron have been among the Broncos' draft picks in the past five seasons. The Broncos have bought into the belief that you can never have too many cornerbacks.

And with Moss and Ja'Quan McMillan set to become unrestricted free agents in 2027, it wouldn't be surprising if the Broncos take a cornerback this year. That player might be depth at best, but depth is always important.

4. Fourth-round picks are most likely to be involved in a trade up or down the board.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Broncos aren't ruling out a trade up in the second round, doing so would come at a cost that might be higher than they'd like to pay. However, trading up from No. 108 in the fourth round might not be as high.

The Broncos could be prepared to give up their fifth-round pick to package with pick No. 108 to move into a later spot in the third if they see a player they want and aren't convinced he'll be there on Day 3.

As for pick No. 111, that's a spot in which the Broncos might be prepared to trade down. Doing so would allow them to gain another Day 3 pick and allow them to further fill out the depth chart.

We've seen the Broncos trade up under Paton and Payton, and we've seen them trade down — and back in 2021, they made a move up the board and a move down. If it happens this year, though, those fourth-round picks appear to be the most likely spots from which they'll move up or down.

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