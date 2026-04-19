History Suggests When the Broncos Will Draft a Tackle — if They Do

The Denver Broncos have some draft needs. We've been breaking down the team's draft history at these positions.

Now we come to offensive tackle.

It's worth noting the Broncos have scheduled visits with several offensive tackle prospects since the draft cycle began. Finding an offensive tackle wouldn't be a bad idea.

Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are coming off their best seasons, but neither one is getting any younger. And while the Broncos still have Alex Palczewski in the fold, the Broncos might see him more as a guard now.

Frank Crum did well for himself when called into action to be a sixth offensive lineman, and Matt Peart played well in 2024. But Peart missed last season with an ACL injury and might be on the roster bubble, while Crum had just a handful of snaps beyond his work as a sixth offensive lineman.

We know it's been a long time since the Broncos drafted an offensive tackle. Let's examine the last few times the Broncos have drafted a tackle since 2011.

Orlando Franklin, 2011, second round

Michael Schofield, 2014, third round

Ty Sambrailo, 2015, second round

Garett Bolles, 2017, first round

What it Means

Denver Broncos offensive guard Michael Schofield (79) in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bolles represents the last offensive tackle the Broncos have drafted. Before that, the Broncos tended to use earlier picks at the position.

Franklin turned into a quality tackle who eventually moved to guard and played well there, too. Sambrailo was rushed into the starting lineup amid injuries, then got injured himself and never found his niche.

Schofield started at right tackle during the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 run, but he struggled. However, he fared better when he was moved to guard.

And we know about Bolles' story; he struggled with penalties early on, but then he cleaned things up and became one of the better left tackles in the NFL.

It's not surprising the Broncos would prioritize an earlier pick on an offensive tackle. That's because it's a premium position, and if you want to find a good one, you'll most likely need to make an early pick.

The Broncos don't have a pick until the second round after they traded their first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in the deal to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. But that second-round pick could be allocated to the position if a tackle the Broncos like falls.

The Takeaway

Considering that the Broncos have visited with a couple of offensive tackle prospects, we can't rule out them drafting that position for the first time since 2017.

The Broncos have two proven players starting at left and right tackle, so if they do draft an offensive tackle, they don't have to start him right away. He could be developed for a year or two, then possibly take over as a starter.

Of course, it could be another year before the Broncos draft a tackle if the board doesn't fall their way. But based on draft history, if the Broncos are going to take a tackle, it'll likely be early.

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