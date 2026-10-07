Broncos TE Adam Trautman Pops Up on Initial Week 5 Injury Report

The Denver Broncos listed seven players on their initial Week 5 injury report as the team prepares for its divisional road showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

As expected, cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) and wide receiver Pat Bryant — all of whom were injured in Denver's Week 4 loss to the 49ers — did not practice on Wednesday.

Surtain reportedly is anticipated to miss anywhere from two to four weeks while Bryant and Moss could also be sidelined for a short period of time. Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he believes each of the players will avoid going on injured reserve, which would sideline them for at least four games.

“That’s jumping way ahead. I don’t think so, and if they were I wouldn’t say so, but I don’t think so," Payton told reporters Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, tight end Adam Trautman and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman were limited with shoulder and hamstring issues, respectively. Defensive lineman Zach Allen was given a vet rest day, marked as limited.

Running back Tyler Badie (foot) was a full practice participant.

On the Chargers' side, the list is almost comically extensive: 18 players marked down, eight of which were DNPs — including starting tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, safety Derwin James, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Both teams will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing their final Week 5 game designations.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) is carted off the field with an apparent injury during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Broncos Overcome These Injuries

Just as they did last week, backup cornerbacks Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine will fill in if/when Surtain and Moss are declared inactive against the Chargers. Both held their own despite unfavorable circumstances amid the 24-14 defeat in San Francisco.

“They’re savvy players, they both have good football instincts and IQ," Payton said of Barron and Abrams-Draine. "One of the reasons you draft at that position is because it’s hard to find in free agency. So both were ready when they needed to be and that’s encouraging.”

On the offensive side, Bryant's absence will mean a bump up the depth chart for the likes of Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin, and perhaps a further increase in targets for leading pass-catcher, running back RJ Harvey. The Broncos are also looking to get elder statesman WR Courtland Sutton involved following a slow start to the season.

“He know I’m doing my best to get him the football," quarterback Bo Nix said of Sutton on Wednesday. "I think in the same way as saying, ‘Nobody’s asking for the football,’ I think sometimes it’s tougher because you want to reward those guys and get them the football because they’re not asking for. You see their effort and you see them working really hard at it. You want to reward them by getting them the football. I just think right now there’s a lot out there on the field for a lot of these touches and a lot of guys getting the football."

If Trautman remains limited by his shoulder issue, reserve tight end/fullback Nate Adkins could see more work behind starter Evan Engram.

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