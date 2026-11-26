The Denver Broncos got out to an 8-2 start for the second straight year. That's an exceedingly difficult feat to achieve.

It's especially impressive given the brutal schedule the Broncos faced in the first half of the season. In what remains of the schedule, the Broncos have just two opponents that are currently above .500, and the first one comes this week.

However, the 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be reeling after benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers , who promptly went on the Pat McAfee Show the next day and slammed head coach Mike McCarthy for sleeping in meetings, being forgetful, skipping offensive meetings, neglecting the defense, and more. The Steelers released Rodgers on Wednesday.

And so Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers. It's been a PR firestorm in the Steel City, and a massive distraction, so the Broncos will get the chance to exploit the situation.

Expect rain and wind on Friday, too. Sean Payton is planning on it being a "weather game." How will this one shake out?

Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos On SI staff envisions this one unfolding on Black Friday.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 8-2: Even with the distinctly average Rudolph at the controls, the Broncos never seem to blow anyone out. Inclement weather might make Jonah Coleman the key player on Black Friday football, but Bo Nix's knack for protecting the ball will be massive. Denver's defense ultimately has too much for Rudolph to handle, forcing three turnovers in a crucial road victory.

Pick: Broncos 24, Steelers 14

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 8-2: This game has Jonah Coleman written all over it. The Broncos faced their own PR controversy this week when Payton suspended running back J.K. Dobbins, but it paled in comparison to what the Steelers have been through. In Nix's first two career starts, he lost to the Seattle Seahawks and Steelers. Nix avenged the Seahawks loss, so now it's time to balance the scales with Pittsburgh. Look for Vance Joseph to be merciless in his pressure packages to force Rudolph into some bad decisions. And just as I predicted last week that Coleman would notch his first-ever 100-yard rushing day, the rookie has another big game on the ground with two touchdowns, though he comes up short of the century mark against Pittsburgh's third-ranked rushing defense.

Pick: Broncos 23, Steelers 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 8-2: This feels more like a "trap game" than the Cardinals, Panthers, or Raiders contests did — a weird Friday afternoon game, on the road, against a team in total freefall. Add a little bad weather, and this has the makings of a low-scoring, ugly, run-oriented, defensive battle. But one from which the Broncos should be able to emerge victorious. Don't expect a ton of Nix wizardry; this has "Jonah Coleman statement" written all over it.

Pick: Broncos 19, Steelers 10

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 8-2: Current forecast, it’s gonna be an ugly weather game for the Broncos in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have invested heavily on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but are severely lacking on the perimeter, compared to the Broncos. Weather could nullify those advantages. Expect a heavy dosage of run game and reliance on Nix’s legs in an ugly one.

Pick: Broncos 17, Steelers 16

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 8-2: While it's easy to think Rudolph starting means a blowout for the Broncos, the Steelers' defense is good against the run, and Jaylen Warren is a good running back . The weather could mean this will be an ugly game and a close one at that. Still, the Broncos can get it done, even if it doesn't look pretty.

Pick: Broncos 17, Steelers 13

Bo Nix looks to pass against the Steelers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 7-3: The Steelers have been a different beast at home this year compared to on the road. This is looking like another close, down-to-the-wire game, with the Broncos relying on their defense to contain on an ugly day. The Broncos do just enough to escape and get a big win over the Steelers, with Coleman having another 100-yard game.

Pick: Broncos 24, Steelers 20

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 7-3: It's going to be ugly in Pittsburgh on Friday, as inclement weather (and a Steelers quarterback change) should drive both teams to the run game. Denver has to key in on Warren, who has been spectacular this year. I'm picking Denver, but if the Broncos allow Warren to get explosives on the ground, things could go poorly, as Pittsburgh's defense is a top five unit against the run.

Pick: Broncos 20, Steelers 16

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 6-4: Bad weather with a questionable run defense against a good rushing team? Yeah, there is cause for concern for the Broncos against the Steelers, even with a change at quarterback. Denver should sell out to stop the run defensively and force Rudolph to beat them through the air. Offensively, the Broncos have to find a way to get the run game going against a good rushing defense. Denver finds a way but its a low-scoring grind-it-out win.

Pick: Broncos 18, Steelers 10

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 6-4: With Rodgers benched and Rudolph taking his place, the Broncos have the chance to win by more than one score in consecutive weeks. Denver's defense will look down this young Steelers receiving corps. Offensively, the Broncos will do enough to take the victory on the back of Coleman, who will rush for 100-plus yards and two scores.

Pick: Broncos 30, Steelers 17

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 5-5: Coleman has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Broncos' offense and although the Steelers will be tough sledding, the rookie will have his chances to shine. Coleman eeks out a couple of touchdowns on the ground and gets another 100-yard game, while Nix connects with Jaylen Waddle for a big score. With the Steelers rolling with Rudolph, the Broncos' defense should be able to get some takeaways as well.

Pick: Broncos 24, Steelers 14

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