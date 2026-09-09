5 Broncos Who Might Not Be Back in Denver in 2027

Even though the Denver Broncos have a great roster as they push to win it all this year, not everyone is safe for 2027 and beyond.

The future of the five players we'll talk about today will be determined by their play this season and by those around them. Some of these Broncos could be no-brainers to return in 2027, but each one makes this list for a reason.

We're focusing on 2027, so keep in mind that all of these Broncos are under contract beyond the 2026 season. Let's examine five players who could be gone next year, depending on how the cookie crumbles.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins scores a touchdown vs. the Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

Dobbins' biggest reason for being on this list is his medical history. However, the Broncos invested in him with a two-year, $16 million contract , gambling that he'll stay healthy this year.

If Dobbins is unable to stay on the field, though, the Broncos have an easy way out of his contract and can move on in 2027. The same is true if his play isn’t to the standard the team wants, or if RJ Harvey and/or Jonah Coleman show they can handle the responsibilities of the running back position.

Alex Singleton | LB

Alex Singleton celebrates a win over the Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver has had issues with Singleton for a while, and he has plenty of flaws as a starter. The Broncos also gave him a decent deal this past offseason to retain his services.

While it isn’t the easiest contract to get out of, if Singleton's play is again an issue for the defense, the Broncos could move on. Karene Reid is a name to watch, a player with a lot of support around him from the organization, but Jordan Turner and Red Murdock could be in play along with an early draft pick in 2027.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Jonathon Cooper (0) rallies teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot to unpack about why Cooper makes this list, and the ongoing legal issues are part of it, but so is the rise of Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson. The Broncos have depth at the outside linebacker position.

While the Broncos are in an okay spot with the salary cap for 2027, they could be in even better shape if they were to move on from Cooper. He has been a good player for them for years, but he has a bad tendency for his play to drop off late in the season.

If Elliss and Robinson can show there isn’t a drop-off while Cooper is on the commissioner's exempt list , Denver could save a lot of money by moving on.

Mike McGlinchey | RT

Mike McGlinchey sets to pass protect. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

McGlinchey is another player who could save the Broncos significant cap space if they were to let him go, but doing so would likely create the problem of replacing two starting offensive linemen, with left guard Ben Powers in the final year of his deal.

It makes it unlikely the Broncos move on from McGlinchey, unless they really believe 2026 fourth-round pick Kage Casey is ready to replace Powers, and Alex Palczewski or Frank Crum is ready to be a starter at right tackle.

Sai’vion Jones | DL

Sai'vion Jones celebrates a fumble recovery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the youngest player to make this list, Jones is entering only his second year in the NFL. Alas, the early signs aren't great for his development.

There's a good chance Jones will be a gameday inactive, barring injuries, if the Broncos' preseason defensive line rotation is any indication . He needs to show progress.

Among the names on this list, Jones is the only player whose future in Denver is entirely in his hands.

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