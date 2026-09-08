Broncos' 2026 Statistical Leaders: Our Final Predictions

It's been a long, long wait, but game week is finally here.

The Denver Broncos will kick off the 2026 season with a road trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. But before we get to the game previews, keys to victory, and injury reports later this week, we have a little time left for our final 2026 Broncos predictions.

You've read my 10 bold predictions for 2026 . No doubt, you read my predictions for the Broncos' individual awards , like team MVP, offensive and defensive player of the year, standout rookie, and comeback player of 2026. We even predicted which Broncos will earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades this year.

Now it's time to predict the Broncos' statistical leaders in all of the key categories. I'll start on the offensive side of the ball and get specific on the stats.

Leading Passer: Bo Nix

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yards : 4,450

: 4,450 Touchdowns: 34

Nix's career-high in passing yardage came last season, barely falling short of the 4,000-yard mark with 3,931 yards. His career-high in passing touchdowns came his rookie year, where he tossed 29.

In Year 3, though, the Broncos have added an additional receiving weapon to Nix's arsenal and have given the primary play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Those two factors, combined with the natural development of Nix and the young receivers on the depth chart, sees the Broncos' quarterback exceed 4,000 passing yards and the 30-touchdown mark.

In so doing, Nix joins Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in Broncos history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in a single season. John Elway, Jake Plummer, and Jay Cutler had 4,000-yard passing seasons, but none of them ever exceeded 30 touchdown passes in a single season, let alone achieving both in the same year.

Nix pulls it off in just his third season.

Rushing Leader: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins blast through the hole vs. the Bengals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rush Yards : 1,125

: 1,125 Touchdowns: 7

That's right, Dobbins is poised to deliver the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his NFL career. Unfortunately, he's unable to fulfill his " pinky promise " of staying healthy for a full 17 games, but he avoids major injury and only misses three games throughout the season.

Dobbins will remain this team's No. 1 running back when healthy, and with an offensive line set to return all five of its starters and a newfound commitment to the ground attack from Coach Webb, the veteran back finally cracks the 1,000-yard barrier as a rusher.

Receiving Leader: Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle turns on the jets. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Receptions : 80

: 80 Yards : 1,200

: 1,200 Touchdowns: 10

Waddle is back in the 1,000-yard club in his first year as a Bronco. Nix and Webb are going to feed Waddle — everything from screens and drag routes to slants and deep shots.

Waddle bumps his yards-per-reception number back to 15.0 and also sets a new career-high in touchdowns. What's more, for the first time in his career, he earns a Pro Bowl nod.

Courtland Sutton isn't left out of the action, though. He also breaks 1,000 yards, though just barely (1,030), and finishes with a career-high 12 touchdowns. For the first time since 2016, the Broncos finish with two 1,000-yard receivers, though Waddle leads the way.

Tackles Leader: Alex Singleton

Alex Singleton makes the tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tackles: 145

Although he missed all but three games in 2024 with an ACL injury, Singleton has totaled 506 tackles in his four years as a Bronco. He's averaged 126.5 tackles per season, even though in 2024 he finished just 31 because of the knee injury.

Think about that. It's kind of wild.

A healthy Singleton guarantees triple-digit tackle numbers, and while safety Talanoa Hufanga gives him a run for his money, the veteran linebacker leads the Broncos with 145 tackles this season. Here's to hoping Singleton stays healthy in his age-33 season.

Sacks Leader: Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto strip-sacks Josh Allen in the playoffs. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Sacks: 18

Over the past two seasons, Bonitto has totaled 27.5 sacks. His career-high was last year with 14 quarterback takedowns.

The Broncos' single-season record is 18.5, set by Von Miller in 2012. Bonitto gets close to Miller's record, but falls just short.

Still, it's enough for Bonitto to bring home the sack champion belt, as Myles Garrett struggles to replicate his 23-sack season last year in the much tougher football environment of the NFC West, producing a relatively down year (for him), with 17 sacks.

Interceptions Leader: Riley Moss

Riley Moss celebrates an interception against the Raiders. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Interceptions: 4

I know, this one's weird. Moss only has two career interceptions, but he's a man on a mission this year.

Moss wants to get paid, and that, combined with the Broncos' newfound emphasis on taking the ball away, leads to him finishing with the team-high in interceptions. Because the Broncos are so focused on takeaways, though, the wealth gets spread around, with multiple players finishing with two or more picks.

Moss narrowly edges out Ja'Quan McMillian for the team lead, who finishes with three interceptions himself.

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