5 Reasons the 2026 Broncos Are Actually Better Than Last Year's AFCCG Squad

Even the most optimistic fans have to admit that the Denver Broncos exceeded expectations last season.

After all, the 2025 Broncos tied the single-season franchise record for wins, finishing 14-3. With a second-year quarterback, the Broncos dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs and wrested away the AFC West crown, secured the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, and defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round — the same opponent that embarrassed them a year prior in the wildcard round.

The Broncos advanced all the way to the AFC championship game, which they hosted as the owners of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — a perk of winning the top playoff seed. Alas, Bo Nix's injury was too much to overcome in that massive game at Empower Field at Mile High, and the Broncos' season came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end.

Fast forward to 2026, and some fans are trepidatious about the Broncos' outlook , mainly because of their schedule. The Broncos get a first-place schedule this year, while the AFC West drew the AFC East and the NFC West in the NFL's divisional rotations. Those two divisions alone produced five playoff teams last year.

The Broncos' first eight games, in particular, are a doozy. But let not your heart be troubled.

The 2026 Broncos are even better than last year's squad, and here are five reasons why they're primed to get right back into the Super Bowl hunt.

Experience

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos went eight long years without making the playoffs after Peyton Manning retired. In Nix's first season, he helped the Broncos snap that playoff drought.

It was a great first-step achievement, but that wildcard game against the Bills illustrated how far the Broncos still had to go to hang with the big boys of the AFC. However, the Broncos learned a lot from that failure, and those lessons informed their approach to the 2025 offseason.

After the Broncos reloaded, the 2025 season rolled around, and it was clear that something had changed. The Broncos only won a single one-score game in Nix's rookie year, but in 2025, they couldn't be stopped when the chips were down.

Persevering in the clutch in all those tight games not only grew the Broncos' confidence, but they also collectively learned so much about themselves and what it actually takes to win consistently in the NFL. That experience and confidence — born of "demonstrated ability," as Sean Payton often says — have only grown, making the Broncos that much more formidable.

Upgrades

Jaylen Waddle runs after the catch. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos already had one of the NFL's best rosters entering the 2026 offseason, so the front office prioritized retaining its 14-win roster. The Broncos made few outside moves when the new league year rolled around, one of which was the blockbuster trade acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle is poised to have a " monster year ," unlocking an element of the Broncos' offense that was missing the past two seasons: speed and explosiveness. His presence will also take pressure off Courtland Sutton and the Broncos' run game because teams won't be able to double-team one receiver with impunity or overload the box.

The Broncos then made seven draft picks, six of which are still with the team (four on the roster, two on the practice squad). Among those picks are two rookies who will contribute in 2026 — defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim and running back Jonah Coleman.

Coleman will provide valuable J.K. Dobbins insurance while Onyedim will help keep the Broncos' D-line rotation fresh. Coleman was one of the few complete backs in the 2026 draft class; Onyedim was one if its best run-defending trenchmen.

The Broncos didn't need sweeping upgrades. But the offseason additions they did make have only made them stronger.

Depth

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the huddle with teammates in the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos now boast one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, and it's across the board. Every roster has its weak points, and for Denver, it's tight end and inside linebacker, but the strength of depth is enviable elsewhere.

On offense, the Broncos have one of the NFL's most dynamic and versatile receiving corps, and their running back room now features three players who are each a force to be reckoned with in their own right. On the offensive line, the Broncos return all five starters, and most of their depth pieces, with one new addition: fourth-round guard Kage Casey.

On defense, the Broncos are deep upfront, at outside linebacker, cornerback, and safety, though the latter group lacks proven depth. All in, though, it's hard to point to any NFL roster that's deeper than Denver's, and that always comes in handy amid the war of attrition that is the 17-game schedule and postseason run.

Coaching

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb look on during a preseason game. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos lost a couple of assistants to NFL hiring predation, but for the most part, Payton's staff continuity remains strong. The biggest change comes with Davis Webb becoming the new offensive coordinator and taking over the primary play-calling duties from Payton.

Suffice it to say, Payton's fingerprints will still be all over Denver's offensive operation on game day, but the early returns on Webb's wherewithal as a coordinator are more than encouraging. On top of that, the Broncos were able to retain defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whose unit has led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back years.

The cherry on top, of course, is Payton himself. He's not only one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds, but he simply knows how the winning sausage gets made in the league.

As a former Super Bowl champion head coach, Payton understands what it takes to win it all, and his experience and blueprint are why the Broncos have turned the ship around so rapidly.

Motivation

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks with wide receiver Kolbe Katsis (81). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos felt robbed by the football gods last season. Putting in all the hard work and making all the season-long sacrifices, only to have the rug pulled out from under them at the worst possible time in the playoffs, when Nix got hurt, was a cruel blow.

The Broncos were one home victory away from advancing to what would have been their ninth Super Bowl appearance as a franchise. Alas, the cookie crumbled a different way, and the New England Patriots were able to capitalize on one of the easist schedules, though they were unable to finish in the Super Bowl.

This Broncos squad is eager to make up for lost time. Add in the same old shade and disrespect for Nix throughout the media , which is a gift that keeps on giving relative to Payton's bulletin-board material, and the Broncos have a big chip on their shoulder entering the 2026 season.

As good as the Broncos were last year, they're even better this year. The schedule may be tougher, but remember: this team earned it.

I predict even bigger things for the Broncos in 2026.

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