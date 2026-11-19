The Denver Broncos are about to face Fernando Mendoza for the first time, though it won't be the last.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year, Mendoza is poised to make just his second career start against the Broncos on Sunday . The former Indiana Hoosiers National Champion and Heisman Winner had to face the Seattle Seahawks in his first-ever start last week, and while the rookie hung in there, the Raiders lost the game 21-13.

That's something Mendoza has in common with Bo Nix: both players' first-ever NFL starts came against Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense. Much like Mendoza, Nix got his licks in against the Seahawks, rushing for a touchdown, but ultimately lost the game in Seattle , 26-20. Nix did get to balance the scales by defeating the Seahawks in Denver a few weeks back.

At least Mendoza got to start his first NFL game at home, though. The rookie didn't find the end zone as a passer against Seattle, but he did rush for a touchdown, just like Nix.

With Kirk Cousins traded to the Minnesota Vikings last week, the Mendoza era has officially begun in Vegas, and the Raiders aren't looking back. The Broncos can expect to see Mendoza twice per year for the foreseeable future.

Nix will make his 44th regular-season start on Sunday against the Raiders. Suffice it to say, Nix knows exactly what his Silver and Black counterpart is going through as a rookie starter, but he said it will get easier for Mendoza.

"It's night and day," Nix said on Wednesday. "It's hard for a rookie quarterback. I don't care if you're sitting behind a guy like Kirk [Cousins] who you can learn from, but you still have to go out there and ultimately play and ultimately do it. And so it's not easy. And to his credit, he played a really good defense last week. He's going to play a really good one this week."

No Pity For NFL QBs

Bo Nix rushes for his first career touchdown in Seattle. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nix had to face Macdonald's Seahawks and Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers to open up his NFL career two years ago. And nobody knows better than Nix: there's no way to make it an easier on a rookie quarterback. The only way out is through, so to speak, meaning a quarterback can only learn and develop by going through the refiner's fire.

"Unfortunately, the world's not going to give him any time to go through the obstacles that it takes as a rookie quarterback. But for him, he'll continue to develop," Nix said of Mendoza. "He's a smart kid, and he's played in big moments in college. I think that does translate, and he's going to work hard and continue to get better."

Mendoza seems to have a grit about him, but it's too early to say for sure how much his experience playing on the biggest college football stages will truly serve him as an NFL quarterback. Let's first see how the rookie fares against a Broncos defense that's ranked near the top of the league in sacks, and has a legitimate chance to three-peat as NFL sack champions.

"I would say, in my opinion, it gets easier," Nix said. "It's not always going to stay difficult, like he probably feels it is now."

A New QB Rivalry Brewing

Nix vs. Justin Herbert has been a great quarterback rivalry. Nix vs. Patrick Mahomes has been even better, as the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs vie for the AFC West crown.

On Sunday, Broncos and Raiders fans will be treated to the first iteration of Nix vs. Mendoza. Although the Raiders are 4-6, I'd caution against overlooking them; remember the brutality of their last trip to Mile High?

The Broncos narrowly escaped with a 10-7 win and it came at the cost of losing running back J.K. Dobbins for the season. Now, that was a different coaching staff with a different quarterback, but Klint Kubiak and Mendoza will be coming in hot, looking to upset the Broncos.

It doesn't appear as if Mendoza will have Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers , though. But that will only mean that Denver will have to lock in on Michael Mayer, Bowers's backup who is currently the fifth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The Takeaway

If Denver takes care of business, though, its AFC West record will climb to 3-1 this season, wresting back the tiebreaker over the Chiefs for the divisional lead. The stakes are big for Denver, even with the Raiders being a sub-.500 team right now.

Expect Nix and company to handle their business against Mendoza and the Raiders. But it won't be easy.

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