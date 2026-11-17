The Denver Broncos' struggles to cover opposing tight ends dates back years. In fairness, though, as NFL tight ends have become more athletic and explosive, they've become an increasingly featured aerial component, so covering the position is a challenge for all defenses.

It just so happens that Denver has been one of the worst defenses at covering tight ends, and that includes this season. The Broncos have given up the second-most receiving yards to tight ends entering Week 10, and with the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town this week, the issue may again take center stage, especially in the wake of the failed Daiyan Henley trade .

Kirk Cousins is now calling the signals in Minnesota, pushing rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza into the starting lineup this week. Raiders tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer accounted for more than 1,000 of Cousins's passing yards this season before he was dealt to the Vikings.

Mendoza targeted his tight ends just six times in his first career start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but a big reason for that was Bowers suffering an early ankle injury that kept him out of the second half, finishing with just two receptions for 18 yards.

Bowers Dealing With a 'Significant' Injury

Brock Bowers runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos may not have to worry about Bowers this week, as head coach Klint Kubiak revealed on Monday that his star tight end's injury is "significant," even if it isn't as bad as the Raiders feared.

"It's not as bad as we thought, but still a significant injury," Kubiak told The Athletic 's Sam Warren on Monday .

Bowers is "day to day," per Kubiak, so Denver has to plan for the Pro Bowl tight end, just in case. It will be interesting to see how the practice reports for Week 11 take shape, beginning on Wednesday.

Mendoza will be making just his second NFL start this week against the Broncos. That's a tough row to hoe for any quarterback — regardless of whether he's the No. 1 overall pick in the draft — having to face the Seattle and Denver defenses back-to-back to begin his career as a starter. I don't envy the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Broncos' TE Coverage Woes

Justin Strnad attacks Trey McBride after giving up a completion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Mendoza must face the Broncos without his security blanket, Bowers, he's likely to still look his tight ends' way early and often. Kubiak knows how his bread gets buttered and will likely test the Broncos' leaky tight end coverage when the Raiders are in their base offense, attacking linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Singleton is having one of the best years of his career, but he's struggled mightily in coverage. Teams have identified that and schemed to isolate Singleton in coverage . Strnad is better in coverage, but in relative terms.

Neither is an ideal candidate to run with Bowers, Mayer, or Ian Thomas, so Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will need alternative plans of attack if the Raiders start attacking with tight ends.

Mendoza will trust Mayer and Thomas if Bowers is unable to go, as he told Hondo Carpenter of Las Vegas Raiders On SI .

"So the next guy up, I have as much confidence in, and so I just need to get the ball to the right players on time, efficiently and accurately," Mendoza told Carpenter.

The Broncos need a better coverage plan moving forward because they're giving up way too many yards, and not just to tight ends. No NFL team have up more receiving yards to running backs entering Week 10 than Denver, and guess who Mendoza's stop target was against Seattle?

You guessed it: running back Ashton Jeanty. Mendoza connected with Jeanty on all four of his targets for 46 yards against Seattle, and once with rookie running back Mike Washington.

Joseph has, at times, deployed cornerback Jahdae Barron as a tight-end eraser, with varying degrees of success. Most of Barron's one-on-one wins against tight ends came last year as a rookie; nobody in Denver has done a good job of blanketing tight ends this season.

The Takeaway

Whether Bowers plays or not, you can expect Kubiak and Mendoza to target the middle of Denver's defense with running backs and tight ends. The Broncos were well aware of this vulnerability, which is why they tried to trade for Henley — an experienced linebacker who excels in coverage — but the deal with the Los Angeles Chargers fell through when he failed his physical .

With the NFL trade deadline in the books, the Broncos' linebacker personnel is what it is. To improve against tight ends in coverage, it's going to require some Xs and Os adjustments by Joseph, and maybe some additional help from the secondary players.

If the Broncos can limit the tight ends and backs in the passing game and stop Jeanty and Washington as runners, it could be a long day for Mendoza, making his second career start. We'll keep a close eye on Bowers's status on the practice reports as the week progresses, so keep it locked with Denver Broncos On SI.

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