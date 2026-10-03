Broncos-49ers Weather Forecast Could Present Big Challenges

The Denver Broncos will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a big Week 4 matchup.

The 49ers are 3-0 while the Broncos are 2-1. However, the Broncos have had some great success at Levi's Stadium, winning their third Lombardi Trophy there in Super Bowl 50.

That was more than a decade ago. Things have changed dramatically for both the Broncos and the 49ers since then.

Entering this Week 4 tilt, the weather could play a bigger role than fans might realize, given that it's taking place in California's often ideal climate. Think again.

Let's take a look at the weather forecast for Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, via AccuWeather .

Broncos at 49ers Weather Forecast

Kickoff time : 1:25 p.m. PDT

: 1:25 p.m. PDT Location : Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Temperature : 96°F

: 96°F Feels like : 97°F

: 97°F Rain Chance : 0%

: 0% Wind : 6 MPH from the north

: 6 MPH from the north Cloud cover: 26%

Temperatures could threaten the local record of 98 degrees for this time of year. It's going to be very hot out on that grass.

The old Candlestick Park was near the ocean, but the 49ers' new stadium is much further inland. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he'll have a plan for the heat, regardless.

“The old stadium was by the water, and it could get real cool," Payton said on Friday. "This one’s 45-50 minutes away. We’ll have all the plans in place.”

With it likely to be that hot, the challenge will be to stay hydrated. It's poised to be one sweaty day for the Broncos.

What to Watch For

Payton vs. Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris calls the play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton has a lot of experience going against the 49ers' new defensive coordinator. As the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator, Morris went toe-to-toe with Payton's New Orleans Saints twice a year for a long time.

Payton knows Morris's scheme and tendencies, and vice versa, so it'll be interesting to see whether it serves the Broncos' offense on Sunday.

“He’s done a real good job defensively," Payton said of Morris. "They’re playing real good red-zone defense. They present a lot of problems.”

Vance Joseph vs. Kyle Shanahan

Joseph has nothing but respect for Shanahan, who he said is the best he's "coached against" at making second-half adjustments . The Broncos will have to account for tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey as passing targets, but last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams at least gave Joseph some exposure to such imperatives.

"Kyle is the best halftime adjustment coach I’ve ever coached against," Joseph said on Thursday.

With how well Shanahan has Brock Purdy playing right now, it could be a long day if Joseph and the Broncos' defense don't figure out how to get the 49ers off the field on third down. Purdy has yet to be sacked this season.

Nik Bonitto vs. Trent Williams

This matchup could be emblematic of how this game unfolds for the Broncos. If Bonitto is able to get some pressure on Purdy at Williams's expense, it could open up possibilities across the defense.

But if Williams shuts Bonitto down, it won't bode well for the Broncos' defensive outlook.

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