Broncos Are 5-2, But These 3 Veterans Could Still Be Traded

The NFL trade deadline is approaching on November 10 , leaving the Denver Broncos with two more games until the big date.

The Broncos have a chance to take the lead in the division with their rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs this week, followed by a road trip to face the Carolina Panthers. These next two weeks, not just for Denver but for every team, will be critical in determining whether to be buyers or sellers at the deadline.

As we saw with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, when they acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts , winning teams often hunt for an extra piece to push them over the top, while struggling teams look to move players for draft picks to help with their future.

Even at 5-2, the Broncos are in a somewhat weird spot, as they have the oldest roster in the NFL when weighted by snaps. They also have an expensive roster with some core pieces set to be free agents, and they won't be able to keep everyone.

Not only could the Broncos look to add a player at the deadline, but they should try to move on from a few of their own. That's what we're talking about today.

The Broncos should try to deal two of these players, with the third depending on how the team feels about its depth at the position. Let's get into it.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins hits the hole. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins is the first of two players Denver should be looking to trade. His contract is only a one-year commitment (2026). The second year of his deal comes with a $12 million cap charge, but his salary isn't guaranteed. Suffice it to say, his level of play hasn't justified his contract, and certainly not a second year at $8 million.

Dobbins's play has been a detriment to the offense. He's leaving yards on the field.

Dobbins ranks second-to-last on RYOE (rush yards over expected) with a -77, meaning he's expected to have 77 more rushing yards than he actually has. But the rationale to trade him goes beyond his play and into his attitude, as we've seen on the sideline and in the locker room after games.

Dobbins had issues with his lack of touches when Davis Webb was the play-caller, and though he may have celebrated Sean Payton taking over beginning in Week 5, his efficiency only got worse, despite his coach feeding him a touchdown in three straight games. On the sideline, Dobbins seems a bit standoffish of late.

Dobbins isn't celebrating scores and big plays with teammates, like RJ Harvey's 52-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, or even his own score at State Farm Stadium.

Jonah Coleman took over as the closer against the Cardinals, while Dobbins sat on the sidelines with a look of frustration anytime the cameras panned to him. Coleman is on his way to taking over the top job, and with two games left before the deadline, Dobbins losing the RB1 job seems inevitable.

If the Broncos can find a taker on Dobbins, they shouldn't hesitate to move him.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. attempts to avoid the tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is tough, given Mims's explosive plays against the Cardinals and Payton saying he wants to get him more involved in the offense. The issue has been Mims's effort.

Outside of the Cardinals game, his lack of intensity has been problematic on offense on plays where he isn't designed to get the ball. And when there have been plays designed to get him the ball on deep shots, the effort hasn't been there, as if he didn't expect his quarterback to actually target him.

The added issue is Mims's play as a returner, although he's been an All-Pro twice in his first three years. He's been excellent as a returner, but he's been less reliable this season, especially as a punt returner. His ball security has been poor, with a costly fumble against the San Francisco 49ers, and his decision-making when fielding punts has been even worse.

Mims is also in the final year of his rookie deal, and the Broncos haven't seemed intent on extending him. Granted, they like to do extensions during the bye, and that's coming in Week 10, but they were quiet during the offseason and preseason. With wide receiver Pat Bryant set to return from injured reserve soon, the Broncos could make room on the roster for him by trading Mims.

However, one potential hold-up to trading Mims is the Broncos' depth. Offensively, it would be as difficult to replace him with Troy Franklin waiting as a reserve.

But Franklin has struggled more often than not this season. As a returner, Kolbe Katsis would be the immediate Mims replacement, but he's on the practice squad. It's tough to justify a spot on the 53-man roster and 48-man game-day squad for a returner-only player.

If the Broncos don't plan on extending Mims, a trade would make a lot of sense. However, given that Mims was Payton's first draft pick as Broncos head coach, the symbolism in play could cool the team's trade heels. Time will tell.

Riley Moss | CB

Riley Moss looks on. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron have done well enough that Denver could explore trading Moss or Ja'Quan McMillian. Moss would make more sense due to the usage of the two depth players.

Now, unlike Dobbins and Mims, I'm not straight-up advocating for a Moss trade; it's more of an explore-the-possibilities idea to see what the Broncos could get on the trade market. If an offer wows them, they could pull the trigger.

Moss and McMillian are both free agents after this year, and Denver will be hard-pressed to keep them both. The Broncos are in a spot where they'll likely have to pick one or the other.

Moss is a good cornerback who gets a bad rap, but he'll likely be the more expensive of the two soon-to-be free agents because he plays on the boundary. Some projections have Moss commanding $20 million per year on his next deal, with some even suggesting $25 million per year as a high possibility, given how much the cornerback market has grown.

Again, Abrams-Draine and Barron have done well. Denver should feel confident in turning to either of them for a larger role without the coverage unit falling off, especially with Patrick Surtain II coming back from an injury. Neither player has really done much in the slot, which is another reason why Moss is more likely to be dealt than McMillian.

Many teams could use some corner help, and Moss would not only cost Denver more than McMillian to keep, but would also likely net them more in a trade. This could allow the Broncos to be more flexible with their draft picks when it comes to trading for a player at the deadline, if they so choose.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!