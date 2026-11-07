Broncos at Panthers: 5 Explosive Predictions

No one should be sleeping on the Carolina Panthers , because they have a penchant for pulling off upsets.

The Denver Broncos are riding high after their big divisional win secured them sole possession of the AFC West lead, with NextGenStats giving them a 64% chance of winning the division . But the Broncos can't overlook the Panthers.

It's time to drop this week's bold predictions. If any of these predictions come true on Sunday, it will go a long way toward flying out of Carolina with another win as the Broncos head into their bye week.

With that said, it's time to be bold.

Jaylen Waddle Has Two Catches of 30-Plus Yards

Jaylen Waddle celebrates a score. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waddle has an excellent matchup, no matter who he lines up against. The Panthers do well in eliminating explosive pass plays, but they still have weaknesses that Waddle can exploit.

With his after-the-catch ability, Waddle takes a short pass for over 30 yards, then adds a deep shot for another big gain.

Jonah Coleman Rushes for 100-Plus Yards

Jonah Coleman breaks loose. | Dere Regensburger / IMAGO / Newscom World

Coleman hasn't played much, with only four games under his belt, touching the ball in three of them. But his season has been like one of his runs: he gains momentum as time goes on.

The rookie broke the century mark in scrimmage yards against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and now he hits triple digits as a rusher against a bad run defense that's been getting worse each week.

Broncos Generate Four Sacks, With a Sub-25% Blitz Rate

Bryce Young uncorks a pass in Denver. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young has the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL, despite being blitzed at the 12th-lowest rate. Meanwhile, the Broncos have the fourth-highest pressure rate, while blitzing at the ninth-highest rate.

Denver also has the third-highest pressure rate without blitzing, which is actually higher than its pressure rate with blitzing. The Broncos have the horses to win with four, especially against a struggling Panthers offensive line.

The Broncos don't need to blitz a lot and still generate a lot of pressure. They get to Young four times without blitzing more than 25% of the time.

Broncos Force Three Takeaways

Talanoa Hufanga celebrates a game-winning interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers do alright protecting the football, with just 10 giveaways this season, which is tied for the 16th-fewest. Meanwhile, the Broncos are tied for the 12th-most takeaways, with 10 thus far.

Given the advantages up front in the trenches and Young's issues under pressure, Denver should create ample opportunity for multiple takeaways in this matchup. Look for the Broncos to finish with three, especially if Talanoa Hufanga plays .

Blocked Field Goal or Punt

Darren Rizzi ushers Tycen Anderson onto the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' special teams unit hasn't been great, while Darren Rizzi has the Broncos' third phase among the best in the NFL.

The Broncos are clicking in all phases, and it leads to a big play against the Panthers with either a blocked field goal or a punt.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!