Broncos' Week 9 Injury Report: Final Decisions on Jones, Uwazurike

The Denver Broncos released their final Week 9 injury report on Friday -- and in doing so, ruled out a trio of defensive players, including two starters.

Among those inactive against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday will be safety Brandon Jones, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, all of whom suffered injuries during the team's Week 8 win over Kansas City.

Neither of the players got in so much as a limited practice this week -- three consecutive DNPs -- so the writing was on the wall for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's esteemed unit.

Also on that side of the ball, the Broncos listed safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hip) as questionable to play at Carolina. Hufanga has missed the last three games due to his injury, while Tillman popped up on the injury report Friday despite a full practice.

Per The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, "it's very uncertain" as to whether Tillman, who's classified as "week to week," will see the field at Bank of America Stadium. Perhaps he's given some time off ahead of next week's bye.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Pat Bryant is questionable for a Week 9 return following a four-game absence with his own ankle issue. Denver designated Bryant to return from injured reserve and he's expected to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Defensive end Zach Allen, receiver Courtland Sutton, and receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) were given no designation and are good to go versus Carolina.

The Panthers, meanwhile, ruled out four starters including cornerback Will Lee, linebacker Bobby Okereke, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and left guard Damien Lewis.

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (96) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Broncos Overcome Defensive Losses

The good news as it relates to Jones' absence is that it appears to be aligning with the return of Hufanga, and Denver demonstrated that on Friday by releasing fill-in starting S Taylor Rapp, presumably signaling that Hufanga will play in Week 9. Look for Devon Key and/or JL Skinner to also see an uptick in snaps.

Second-year corner will take Abrams-Draine's reps as the No. 4 CB behind Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian. It's possible the Broncos promote one of their three defensive backs, Sean Fresch Jr., Brent Austin, or Ugo Amadi to help provide some depth.

With Uwazurike sidelined, the onus will fall more on DE Sai'vion Jones opposite Zach Allen, though it's also likely that third-round rookie Tyler Onyedim, a weekly healthy scratch, finally makes his NFL debut.

If Tillman can't go, Que Robinson could assume the lion's share of reps as the No. 3 OLB behind Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

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