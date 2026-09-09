Broncos Tap S Devon Key Among Nine Captains for 2026 Season

With their Week 1 matchup drawing near, the Denver Broncos have selected their captains for the 2026 NFL season.

As voted on by their fellow teammates and announced by head coach Sean Payton following Wednesday's practice, nine Broncos will be donning the "C" patch this year: quarterback Bo Nix, right guard Quinn Meinerz, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, defensive lineman D.J. Jones, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and safety Devon Key.

"Sutton was voted a captain for a sixth consecutive season, while Lutz, Meinerz, Nix, Singleton and Surtain are captains for a third consecutive year. Jones and Hufanga were each voted captains for the second consecutive season," noted the official team website.

Key is the only new addition to the list. An All-Pro special-teamer last season, the former undrafted defensive back is entering his third year with the organization and will be tasked with reprising his role as a third-side-of-the-ball ace while likely contributing more on defense.

Across three years and 35 appearances in Denver, Key has recorded 61 combined tackles (36 solo), one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and a sack.

"I just realized he’s had more special-teams tackles than anyone in the history of the Broncos," Payton said of Key in January. "Every week, we give awards. Special team game balls, offensive and defensive game balls. His name comes up, and even in his play last week when he came on defense, he just steadily, quietly… Is he at [26]? We can talk about the extended game. I get it, but that’s hard to do in the kicking game now. That’s hard to do."

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts with safety Devon Key (26) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drilling Down on Key's Role(s)

Safety is an interesting position for the Broncos, who are secure atop the depth chart with veteran starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones — but a little less uncertain behind them, with Key, JL Skinner, and Tycen Anderson all making the 53-man roster.

While he won't be counted on as the third safety off the bench, especially after Taylor Rapp was re-signed, Key remains a good bet to produce comparable special teams snaps (658) as in 2025 and should surpass the 324 snaps he saw under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“We have a lot of great pieces to fill that void," Surtain said in July of losing former third-string S PJ Locke in free agency this offseason. "Obviously P.J. was a great player, a very instrumental part to our team. So obviously you know you have JL, Devon Key, and a couple other guys too to step up and fulfill that spot. So I'm looking forward to it."

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