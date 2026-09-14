How Broncos FB Adam Prentice Figures Into Week 1 After Elevation

The Denver Broncos are expected to make a pair of practice-squad elevations on the day of their 2026 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per beat reporter Chris Tomasson, the Broncos on Monday will promote fullback Adam Prentice and long snapper Mitch Fraboni to the 53-man roster.

A 2021 undrafted free agent, Prentice had a cup of coffee with Denver as a rookie before spending four years in New Orleans, overlapping with head coach Sean Payton. He reunited with Payton prior to last season and appeared in all 17 games, recording 10 carries for 44 yards (six of which went for first downs) and six receptions for 53 receiving yards.

“I’m not as familiar with him as some of the other guys have been. Guys that were there even after," Payton said in August 2025. "We’ll continue to pay real close attention to the tight end wire and also the fullback. We had a few of those guys in to work out. We’ve always kind of had an ‘F’. I think quietly [TE] Nate [Adkins] was one of those players that I don’t know got a lot of attention, and yet there was a lot of respect around the league and in the locker room for the way he did a number of things."

Prentice and Fraboni both were released as part of Denver's final roster cutdown last month and subsequently re-signed to the practice squad — with the expectation that they'd make it back onto the 53.

"In regards to Prentice and Fraboni, I just talked about it. It just gives us flexibility," general manager George Paton said upon forming the 2026 outfit. "The expanded practice squad allows that. You can elevate. There are certain things you can do with your roster. It’s just part of it, the roster management.”

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prentice Could See Sizable Snaps on MNF

There isn't much to wonder in Fraboni's case; he'll be the only active long snapper at Kansas City and will be tasked with reprising his niche gig.

In Prentice's case, he's likely to be active as the primary blocker for Broncos running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, especially in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations. He was showcased heavily in this role during the preseason.

Denver may look to get its ground game going in an effort to keep Patrick Mahomes and company off the field, and Prentice will be called upon for most early-down opportunities.

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