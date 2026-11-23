The Denver Broncos pulled off another victory, though it wasn't by a single-score margin this time, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 .

It was a weird game on both sides of the ball , and this week's player grades will reflect that. Explosives and big plays were the story of this game, with a lack of consistency almost everywhere.

Let's dive into the player grades from the Broncos' eighth win of the season, and their sixth straight victory.

Offensive MVP: Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 84.2

Garett Bolles and Bo Nix shake hands. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What an exceptional game from Bolles, who excelled in pass protection and as a run blocker after a rough game two weeks ago that saw Sean Payton call out his team's upfront blocking. While I can’t say for sure, against the Raiders, Bolles may have been the first player I've ever graded in a game with fewer than five negative plays.

He had only two negatively graded plays: one as a run blocker and one in pass protection, in which he gave up his only pressure.

Defensive MVP: Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 84.7

Ja'Quan McMillian scores a pick-six. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pay the man. Multiple times this season, McMillian has come up big for the defense when it matters most.

While McMillian allowed six of seven targets to be caught for 55 yards and a touchdown, he also made the game-sealing interception, which he promptly returned to the house for his third career pick-six. He was a sure tackler, picking up three stops, and even applied pressure on a blitz.

Quarterback: Bo Nix | Grade: 81.7

Bo Nix uncorks a pass against the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix's one interception was a last-second Hail Mary throw at the half, which ended up breaking even on the grading scale. He had moments where he struggled, but he continues to make strides forward with his play.

The overly cautious quarterback who was a detriment to the offense over the first six weeks is officially in Nix's rear-view.

The Positive

Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 81.3

The linebackers' job was made easier with Brock Bowers being out, but Strnad may have taken the Broncos' pursuit of Daiyan Henley personally , and it showed in his play. Strnad was flying around the field and playing tough and physical against the run.

Strnad allowed three receptions on three targets, but two came with him mismatched against a receiver; he limited the impact by making a quick tackle after the catch.

Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 80.4

Alex Singleton dives to tackle Ashton Jeanty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver had some big moments against the run, and Singleton was doing well taking on blocks and plugging rushing lanes. Now, his job didn’t always result in a good play because of the guys around him, but outside of a pair of runs, Singleton is hardly to blame for the Broncos' issues stopping the Raiders' run game.

Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 79.3

Engram showed up as a receiver multiple times, helping to move the sticks, especially on critical downs. With six catches on eight targets, he turned five of those receptions into first downs. There was also a lot to like about his run blocking, though it was a small sample size (five snaps).

Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 76.9

The Broncos' offensive line did well overall, and Meinerz played a clean game, for the most part. He got caught by a blitzing linebacker for a sack while he had to help center Luke Wattenberg set his block first, but that was the only negative in Meinerz’s game.

Jonah Coleman | RB | Grade: 73.6

With a 4.6 yards-per-carry average, Coleman picked up 111 yards on 24 rushes, plus another 18 yards on four receptions on five targets. It was a good game for the rookie, who has clearly established himself as the Broncos' top back, as J.K. Dobbins played one snap with one touch.

The only negatives from Coleman came as a blocker. If we took those 12 snaps out, he not only would have been the highest-graded player in this game, but also the Broncos' highest-graded player so far this season at 86.7, beating out Zach Allen's 84.2 grade in Week 2. Sufice it to say, the rookie is on the right track.

The Negative

Que Robinson | OLB | Grade: 27.5

Ashton Jeanty's 68-yard touchdown catch that Robinson allowed was a massively negative play for the second-year rush linebacker, but his issues went beyond that. Robinson struggled to generate pressure, with zero in this game, and he was consistently stonewalled by power from the Raiders' tackles. His lack of strength showed in his inability to get off blocks cleanly.

Troy Franklin | WR | Grade: 37.1

Troy Franklin doinks a deep shot off his helmet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franklin has been a surprise this season with his blocking, but he struggled against the Raiders, and his two biggest issues as a receiver showed up again. While he was only targeted twice, one was a drop, and the other was an accurate deep throw that doinked off his helmet due to his inability to track the ball over his shoulder.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 37.6

Bonitto finished second on the team with five pressures, but his run defense and tackling were so poor that he ended up as the second-worst-graded player on defense. With two missed tackles and issues getting off blocks in the run game and setting a hard edge, the Raiders consistently exploited Bonitto in the running game.

Nate Adkins | TE | Grade: 41.4

This was the first game of the season where Adkins was a liability to the offense. He had been the Broncos' best blocking tight end this season, but he was one of the worst blockers on offense overall against the Raiders, and he dropped passes as a receiver. Adkins had plenty of opportunity, as he played his highest snap count of the season.

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