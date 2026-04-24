Broncos Have Some Great Options Available as Round 2 Targets

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft is in the books, but the Denver Broncos watched from the sidelines after trading away their first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos sit with the No. 62 overall pick — the 30th of the second round — and trading up is always a possibility.

So, with the first 32 picks out of the way and 29 picks left before the Broncos finally go on the clock, let’s look at the best remaining options in Round 2.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | S | Toledo

The Broncos were linked to McNeil-Warren before trading for Waddle. The Toledo product is a versatile safety who could be a future replacement for Brandon Jones in Denver.

Kayden McDonald | NT | Ohio State

Sean Payton has been rumored to be hunting for a big two-gapping nose tackle, which is exactly what McDonald is. Even though the Broncos have some talent at the nose tackle spot with a rotation of D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach, neither one is the caliber of player McDonald can be.

Avieon Terrell | CB | Clemson

With rumors swirling that the Broncos could trade a cornerback, they could consider resetting their contracts by drafting one. Terrell is a versatile corner who can play in multiple schemes, both inside and outside.

Denzel Boston | WR | Washington

Wide receiver may not be high on the list, but Boston was projected to be a first-round pick, though he didn’t hear his name called. If he falls to Denver, it may be a situation where the value is too much to pass up, but it doesn’t seem likely he will fall to No. 62.

Gennings Dunker | OL | Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) warms up before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunker is a tackle/guard player who could add depth and versatility to the Broncos' line while giving them a future starter to replace Ben Powers or even Mike McGlinchey. With the run on offensive linemen in the first round, Dunker may not be there at 62.

Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech

Not only has Rodriguez been a popular name for Broncos fans, but there was also a lot of buzz about him being a first-round pick entering the draft. He's been linked to a few teams that are picking early in the second round, but if he makes it past them, maybe Denver will explore a trade.

Christen Miller | DL | Georgia

Miller has good versatility on the defensive line, as one of the few players who can play 0-5 technique. He is a stout run defender with pass-rush upside who could pair extremely well with someone like Sai’vion Jones.

A.J. Haulcy | S | LSU

Many paint Haulcy purely as a box safety due to his size, but he is a versatile ballhawking defender who has done better farther from the line of scrimmage. With the questions about Jones and even Talanoa Hufanga’s injury history, Haulcy could be an option as someone who can fill any role.

Treydan Stukes | DB | Arizona

Stukes is another versatile defensive back who can play all over the secondary, from boundary, nickel, and even safety roles. The Broncos have valued those versatile players in the secondary, and with all the questions they have, he could be an option.

Eli Stowers | TE | Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Many view Stowers as a wide receiver, and he is such a good athlete that he could make a quick impact. He is another popular name for the Broncos , but he also got some late first-round buzz that could lead to his name being called early in the second round.

CJ Allen | LB | Georgia

Allen was viewed as the class's second-best linebacker, but concerns over his play in coverage have led to talk of a potential fall in the draft. He is still young and bright, with good ability as a run defender.

Emmanuel Pregnon | IOL | Oregon

Denver has shown interest in Pregnon, and he is from Denver. He is a pure guard who can play either side, but would give the Broncos an option as a Powers replacement after this season.

Mike Washington Jr. | RB | Arkansas

The Broncos still need a running back, and Washington is the best one left. He has power, and while there were concerns over his burst, speed, and athleticism, he put them to bed at the NFL Combine.

Max Klare | TE | Ohio State

Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) makes a catch against Michigan defensive back Jordan Young (14). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klare is another athletic tight end, but at Ohio State, he also worked with the wide receivers. There are concerns about his blocking ability, but he could be fine as a big-slot player to give the Broncos an Evan Engram replacement.

Josiah Trotter | LB | Missouri

Trotter has NFL bloodlines: his father was a great linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his brother currently plays for the Eagles. He is a young, downhill-thumping linebacker who you would have to bet on developing in coverage and sideline-to-sideline.

Jake Golday | LB | Cincinnati

The Broncos need a linebacker, and there are many questions about their depth at the position. Golday fits the mold of a modern linebacker and was trusted in college to play in the slot, but he needs significant development to become a good NFL linebacker.

Kyle Louis | LB | Pittsburgh

Louis is a former safety and the best coverage linebacker in this class. However, he is undersized and has some issues against the run, and that has many projecting him more as a box or dime safety than a true linebacker.

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