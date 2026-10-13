Broncos Have Two Major Matchup Problems to Solve vs. Seahawks

On a short week, the Denver Broncos have a lot to improve, coming off their second-worst offensive showing of the season. You could call it the worst, given the caliber of defense Denver played in Week 5.

If the Broncos want to do better on Thursday Night Football against a much tougher team in the Seattle Seahawks, they have to win their key matchups. Let's break down the top two matchups to watch in this game.

Broncos QB Bo Nix vs. Himself and Seahawks' HC Mike Macdonald

Bo Nix runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first part of this matchup deals with Nix vs. himself. He isn't playing up to his standard, and while his surgically repaired ankle could be an explanation, Nix hasn't used it as an excuse, claiming he's 100% healthy.

Some of Nix's recent remarks paint a picture of a gunshy quarterback hesitant to push the ball downfield after a few early-season interceptions. His timing is off in the pocket; he seems afraid of getting hit, and he is bailing on clean pockets at a higher rate than ever.

Yes, the Broncos' pass protection has allowed more pressure this year, but Nix is bailing clean pockets early, even when it's blocked up according to plan, leading to a higher self-pressure rate (meaning some of the pressures he is bringing on himself) and a higher clean pocket bail rate (meaning bailing the pocket without pressure).

Before Nix can truly reckon with his matchup against Macdonald, he has to first reckon with why he's so antsy and unsettled in the pocket. If it's not the ankle causing Nix's slump, then it's a between-the-ears issue.

The second aspect of this matchup is Seattle's coverage schemes. While Nix is efficient against Macdonald's top two coverages, the Broncos' offense isn't explosive and barely has a positive EPA.

Nix's success rate is below the league average and ranked in the bottom 12 since the start of the 2024 season. So he not only has to work through his own internal struggles, but he also has to figure out how to improve against a Seahawks defense ranked second in yards per game, first in yards per play, second against the pass, and first in takeaways.

Almost every area of Macdonald's defense is ranked in the top 10 five weeks in. The only exceptions are the Seahawks' rushing defense (No. 11) and red-zone efficiency (27th). There are some chinks in Macdonald's armor, but they're very fine and few and far between.

Broncos' Secondary vs. Seahawks' Wide Receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has a capable group of receivers that would challenge a healthy Broncos secondary. Alas, Denver's defensive backfield is not healthy and could be down three starters in this game. The Broncos are likely to be without No. 1 cornerback Patrick Surtain II, his boundary partner Riley Moss, and All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga.

If Moss and Hufanga are able to play, it's unclear how many snaps they'll see with a rib and ankle injury, respectively. Moss was listed as limited on the Broncos' 'estimated' practice report on Monday, after not participating in any sessions last week, so he could be progressing.

If Hufanga can't go, Denver will have to make sure safety Devon Key is ready to start. He may be an All-Pro special teams ace, but as a safety, Key's play has been uninspiring outside a small sample size in 2025.

Cornerbacks Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine did well in relief of Surtain and Moss last week, but the Los Angeles Chargers were down all but two of their top six receivers, basically. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are healthy, talented, and deep at the position.

Denver will need its defensive front to step up and pressure Sam Darnold to make life easier on the secondary.

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