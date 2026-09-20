Broncos Make Final Decision on RJ Harvey Ahead of Jaguars Game

The Denver Broncos will be without two key playmakers against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

With wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. already ruled out for Week 2 , the Broncos dropped their list of inactive players on Sunday, and running back RJ Harvey also won't play due to a hamstring injury.

Broncos' Week 2 Inactives

Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)

RJ Harvey | RB (Hamstring)

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Foot)

Kage Casey | OL

Dallen Bentley | TE

Jordan Jackson | DL

Tyler Onyedim | DL

This will be Harvey's first-ever missed game. He was available for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie last year, plus both playoff contests.

The Broncos will have to figure out how to compensate for Harvey's absence in the passing game. J.K. Dobbins can be relied upon to carry the load as the team's No. 1 running back, but Week 2 should be rookie Jonah Coleman's debut in the offense.

Coleman dressed in the season opener, but only received three offensive snaps behind Dobbins and Harvey. The rookie's only touch was on special teams, where he returned a kickoff.

The question is how confident the Broncos are in Coleman's complementary ability. He's a powerful runner with great vision and explosiveness, but he also has very soft hands and is already a reliable pass protector.

Could Coleman provide the same level of receiving impact out of the backfield as Harvey? I'd say Coleman could cover about 80% of what Harvey offers this offense, and he's arguably a better runner, but the rookie is far less experienced, and that could lead the Broncos to rely more on Tyler Badie in obvious passing situations.

As for the rest of the Broncos' inactives, Ehlinger will serve as the emergency quarterback, but he goes down officially as inactive. Coleman is again the only dressed rookie, with Bentley, Casey, and Onyedim all inactive today.

It's a curious decision to sit Onyedim and Jackson again, as both are significantly better run defenders than Sai'vion Jones, who will dress for the second straight week. Then again, if the Broncos' defensive line does a better job of holding up at the point of attack — especially D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, and Eyioma Uwazurike — the linebackers and defensive backs do a much better job of tackling on the perimeter, the unit should hold its own against the Jaguars.

Let's hope the decision not to play either Onyedim or Jackson in place of Sai'vion Jones doesn't come back to haunt the Broncos in Week 2. With that said, here are the Jaguars' inactives.

Jaguars' Week 2 Inactives

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Quinn Ewers (10) throws at practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quinn Ewers | QB

CJ Williams | WR

Jalen Huskey | S

Jack Kiser | LB

Daniel Faalele | OL

Tanner Koziol | TE

Wesley Williams | DE

Jacksonville is healthy. All 53 players on their active roster were available for this game, but teams can only dress 46 players, for whatever reason.

The Broncos are about to get Jacksonville's best shot. The Jaguars beat the Broncos at Mile High late last season, but this is Denver's home opener, and the Mile High Faithful will be at the team's back, frothing for revenge over Jacksonville and eager to see Week 1's pitiful showing be deposited in the dustbin of history.

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