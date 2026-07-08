Why Broncos' Jonah Coleman is NFL's 'Most Overlooked' Rookie RB

Jonah Coleman isn't merely the Denver Broncos' biggest steal among its 2026 draft class — a potential second-rounder who ended up falling two rounds further.

Coleman is, according to Sports Illustrated, the league's "most overlooked" rookie running back, across all draft selections and undrafted free agents.

"Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey at the position, the Denver Broncos obviously weren't satisfied with the state of their running back position," SI's Justin Melo wrote Wednesday. "That's precisely why they drafted Jonah Coleman in the fourth round. Coleman projects as a productive three-down back with excellent vision, contact balance, and patience. The hard-nosed runner is an average athlete, but possesses the intangibles required to eventually become a member of a one-two punch in Sean Payton's backfield."

Drafted 108th overall out of Washington, Coleman tallied a combined 3,892 yards from scrimmage and 37 total touchdowns (34 rushing) over 50 career collegiate appearances, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-8, 222-pound back is expected to open his maiden Broncos campaign as the RB3 behind returning veteran JK Dobbins and sophomore change-of-pace option RJ Harvey.

"He had a good rookie camp. He’s put together well," head coach Sean Payton said on June 4. "There are some positions I think that are a little bit more difficult to evaluate. Ultimately with him as a runner, they have to tackle you, but he’s all football.”

October 25, 2025, Seattle, Washington, USA: Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) scores during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Washington Huskies in the 2025 Big 10 Conference game at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington. | Tom Jones / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

An Accurate Assessment

While there are a multitude of talented rookie running backs entering the league this year, the argument for Coleman as the most underrated, overlooked, slept-on — whatever — carries legitimate weight.

At least in Denver's case, there were few other backs who more ideally fit Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb's system better than Coleman, who just might overtake Harvey (or perhaps even Dobbins) at some point in 2026.

"Jonah Coleman is a potential three-down starting running back at the next level," Melo wrote earlier this month. "He's joining a crowded Denver Broncos backfield that already has RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins occupying it. Coleman is talented enough to carve out a role for himself by replacing one of the backs ahead of him. The ex-Washington Huskies playmaker had better tape in 2024 than 2025, which possibly contributed to his 108th overall landing spot. Teams will regret letting him get that far."

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