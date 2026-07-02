Draft Expert: NFL Teams Will Regret Passing on Jonah Coleman

People are excited about Jonah Coleman. And the buzz stretches way beyond the confines of Denver Broncos headquarters.

Since Coleman was drafted in the fourth round, he's been hailed as a sleeper pick. Many draftniks have written that the Broncos may have come away from the 2026 NFL draft with one of the biggest steals.

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo is one draftnik who has been vociferous in his admiration of Coleman and his praise for the Broncos getting him in Round 4. With training camp now only a few short weeks away, Melo ranked Coleman No. 2 on his re-ranking of the top 10 sleeper picks of the 2026 draft class, writing that teams will "regret" letting him slip into Denver's hands that late.

"Jonah Coleman is a potential three-down starting running back at the next level . He's joining a crowded Denver Broncos backfield that already has RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins occupying it. Coleman is talented enough to carve out a role for himself by replacing one of the backs ahead of him. The ex-Washington Huskies playmaker had better tape in 2024 than 2025, which possibly contributed to his 108th overall landing spot. Teams will regret letting him get that far," Melo wrote.

For what it's worth, Coleman wasn't on Melo's initial list of top sleepers, which he dropped shortly after the draft. But the Broncos' fifth-round tight end Justin Joly made an appearance . Melo has been positive about the Coleman and Joly picks, but that's about where his love for the Broncos' draft class ends.

Understanding the Excitement

Coleman is an NFL-ready running back, and one of the few in the 2026 draft class. On top of that, his football character and intangibles set him apart from the average rookie, but these are all boxes the Broncos look to check with each and every draft pick and signing they make.

The Broncos can't always get it right. No NFL team bats 1.000, but one of the reasons Sean Payton has been able to turn the ship around so drastically in three short years is because the Broncos get it right far more often than not.

As it applies to Coleman, the best way to describe his early tenure with the Broncos is "as advertised." My only concern about him was his weight and conditioning, but he showed up to rookie camp looking good, weighing in at 220 pounds.

Coleman's weight has fluxuated, especially at Washington, but I'm sure the Broncos made it clear to him that keeping his conditioning on point is a must if he's going to earn a role in a running back room that has two exciting players at the top of the depth chart.

Coleman's Potential Role

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman runs a drill at rookie minicamp. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

With Dobbins re-signed on a two-year deal, the Broncos hope that this is the year that he finally avoids the injury bug, gambling on it by giving him $8 million guaranteed. It's not hard to understand why the Broncos are inclined to take a leap of faith with Dobbins; he was a top-five individual rusher in the NFL before suffering the foot injury that ended his season in Week 10 last year.

When Dobbins was healthy, the Broncos' ground attack was a force to be reckoned with. And while Harvey did his best as a rookie to take on the RB1 mantle in relief of Dobbins, he just wasn't ready for it.

When Dobbins was healthy, he and Harvey split 20 carries as the Broncos' top two backs. 15 went to Dobbins, five to Harvey.

If the Broncos really want to do everything they can to keep Dobbins healthy, they might be looking to cut down his touch share — not by a lot, but just enough to minimize the wear-and-tear exposure. And that's where Coleman could fit in.

Say the Broncos give Dobbins 10 carries, Harvey five carries, and Coleman five carries. Payton has long deployed a running-back-by-committee approach, and Coleman gives him a "three-headed monster," as the rookie put it.

The Takeaway

At worst, Coleman is insurance against Dobbins going down, because he's a quality back who could shoulder the RB1 burden if called upon. At best, he's the third back in the rotation, who sees action in short-yardage situations and occasionally on the goal-line, due to his power and proficiency as a between-the-tackles bruiser.

But don't get it twisted; Coleman is much more than a power back. He's got more than enough wiggle and burst, and while his jump-cut might not be on Harvey's level, it's quite impressive.

Expect to see Coleman this season, one way or another.

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