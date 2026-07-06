Broncos Training Camp Battle: Running Back—One Spot Left

Over the past two offseason, the Denver Broncos have rebuilt their running back room. The position is a far cry from when Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2023.

"That room has changed quite a bit now, so there’s good competition," Payton said back on June 11.

The reshaping of the depth chart began in the spring of 2025 when the Broncos opted to let Javonte Williams depart in free agency and drafted RJ Harvey in the second round. Later that summer, the Broncos signed the veteran J.K. Dobbins , just as mandatory minicamp was ending.

Dobbins and Harvey served as Denver's one-two punch for the first 10 weeks of the season. Then the injury bug jumped up and bit Dobbins , which vaulted Harvey into the RB1 slot for the rest of the season and the playoffs.

The Broncos re-signed Dobbins in March of 2026. Payton said that getting his RB1 re-signed was a "priority above all others."

Fast forward to April, and the Broncos drafted Jonah Coleman in the fourth round . The rookie hits the depth chart as premium Dobbins insurance and a do-it-all option to round out the top three of the depth chart.

Top-3 Are a Lock

Health-willing, that'll be Denver's running back trio that dresses on Sundays. But the Broncos have kept four true running backs (not counting the fullback) on the 53-man roster under Payton, with that No. 4 guy being a gameday inactive.

With Coleman in the fold, though, that fourth spot on the roster will be heavily contested in training camp. Three backs are currently in the running. Let's break down the competition.

Jaleel McLaughlin

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLaughlin is the longest-tenured back on the roster, joining as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Payton's first year as head coach. McLaughlin made the 53-man roster out of training camp and has never looked back, even though his role has ebbed and flowed.

Last season, McLaughlin was the No. 4 back on the depth chart and was rendered a healthy scratch for most of the season. But — and this is interesting — when Dobbins went down in Week 10 with his season-ending foot injury, McLaughlin went from the sideline to the No. 2 role behind Harvey.

Down the stretch, McLaughlin was the more efficient back, by far. For the second time in his young NFL career, he averaged north of 5.0 yards per carry (5.1), offering some nice burst as a change-of-pace option behind Harvey.

For whatever reason, though, McLaughlin has never been trusted as a receiver out of the backfield. That limits his opportunities to get his beak wet in a Payton offense, but McLaughlin has been a valuable piece to the backfield puzzle in each of the past three seasons.

McLaughlin is also a first-in, last-out type of player. That resonates with a coaching staff, and the Broncos are no exception. That's why he was just re-signed to a one-year deal .

Entering his fourth year, McLaughlin has to be viewed as the leader in the clubhouse for that fourth and final running back spot on the roster.

Tyler Badie

Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) rushes the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Badie joined the Broncos the year before Payton arrived. Denver signed him off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad — the team that drafted him in the sixth round just months before.

When Payton took over, he liked Badie, too, especially as a pass-catching option out of the backfield, though he spent the 2023 season on the practice squad. Fast forward to 2024, and Badie was about to get an opportunity to take over the lead-back duties in relief of Williams before a scary back injury suffered in Week 4 basically ended his season.

Badie was the No. 3 back last year, though, ahead of McLaughlin. But it's worth mentioning that when Dobbins went down, it wasn't Badie who saw the increase in role; McLaughlin leapfrogged him.

Payton likes using Badie on third down, catching screen passes or checkdowns, and using his burst to move the chains. Badie only had eight carries in 2025, even though he dressed for 16 of the 17 regular-season games.

It will be interesting to see McLaughlin and Badie go at it this summer. If McLaughlin shows big improvement in his hands and receiving, though, it's hard to see Badie edging out.

Cody Schrader

Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schrader went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 and signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a college free agent. He stuck around on L.A.'s practice squad for two years before the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to their active roster last September.

Schrader lasted two months in Jacksonville before getting waived, though the Houston Texans swept in and claimed him. A week later, Houston waived him, and that's where the Broncos come into the picture.

The Broncos claimed Schrader off waivers, and he spent a week on the active roster before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad . After the season, the Broncos signed him to a futures contract.

Schrader is an interesting back, but the NFL has yet to fully tap into his full potential. In his final year at Mizzou, he rushed for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns — in the SEC — and he produced a 2,000-yard season at the Division II Truman State University two years prior.

It will be interesting to see whether Schrader can push McLaughlin and Badie. He's an intriguing player

The Takeaway

Again, the Broncos will field a " three-headed monster ," to quote Coleman. Payton has always been a running-back-by-committee guy, and it's hard to find a more dynamic trio in the NFL.

That makes it harder on McLaughlin, Badie, and Schrader to get a touch in edge-wise, but it's a great harbinger for the Broncos' offense overall. This is a deep running back room, and it's not top-heavy, thanks to Coleman's arrival.

The battle for the No. 4 running back spot on the roster will commence on July 28 when the veterans report for training camp. Soon after, the pads will go on and we'll start seeing what's what.

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