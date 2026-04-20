Broncos Linked to ‘Incredible’ Payton Draft Fit—But There’s a Catch

Taking the best available player might be the Denver Broncos' mission during this week's NFL draft, but an element of good fortune will also be required.

With seven total selections, Broncos general manager George Paton has suggested that trading up in Round 2 is not outside the realm of possibility, so the plot may thicken on draft day. The Broncos' needs at tight end, running back, and inside linebacker are sticking out to everyone, so the draft mission has a certain degree of clarity.

However, analyzing the current composition of the tight end room, the Broncos' decision-makers may look to address their deficiencies at the earliest opportunity.

Sports Illustrated 's Albert Breer has suggested that Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers might qualify as the much sought-after "joker" that Broncos head coach Sean Payton has long coveted.

"The bad news is Denver has just one pick in the Top 100, and it's pretty far down there. The good news is the roster is well-stocked, so they'd be picking a year ahead of needs in most cases," Breer wrote.

"With that in mind, a couple of GMs gave Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers as an incredible fit for Sean Payton. One exec said to me plainly, 'That's a Sean Payton joker all day.' The problem is they may have to move up from 62 to get him. It'd be fun to see them try to do that."

The Joker Search

There have been times we've become a little fatigued by Payton's seemingly endless "joker" search, but that doesn't mean it's not a draft priority. Payton has defined a "joker" as a receiving tight end and/or running back who changes the math in the passing game.

The Broncos unearthed a running back "joker" last year by drafting RJ Harvey in Round 2. He went on to catch five touchdown passes as a rookie, finishing with 12 total scores.

Despite Payton circling the wagons around incumbent tight end Evan Engram, who was signed last year to be the "joker," the need to inject some youthful talent into what's been a stale position group is becoming imperative.

Engram may have made fewer big plays than his salary demanded, but even if Stowers were to land in Denver, the 31-year-old veteran would still need to be given more looks by new offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

How Stowers Might Fit

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Stowers's impressive 4.51-second speed suggests that he might be viewed as an 'F' tight end or a 'big slot.' He could even be asked to switch to wide receiver in the pro ranks.

Doubts have been raised about Stowers's ability to contribute much in the short term when it comes to blocking, but that might be a scenario the Broncos could live with if he's making plays downfield with his hands and speed.

Either way you look at it, Stowers would give Payton and Webb a nice lump of clay to mold moving forward, and the presence of a veteran like Engram would buy them a very valuable year of development time. After the 2026 season, Engram will be a free agent.

It could all add up to the Broncos being keen on leaping up the draft-day ladder if Stowers is still available 15 picks into Round 2. Giving up more assets in the wake of the Jaylen Waddle trade doesn't seem advisable, but exceptions and concessions are often made when a team is firmly within a Super Bowl window.

In that particular scenario, Paton would have to bite the bullet and relinquish some assets, which would leave the Broncos short in other vital areas if he's intent on jumping the shark to draft Stowers.

Furthermore, if Payton sees "joker" qualities and traits in the talented 23-year-old Stowers, he might pound the table to get him at all costs.

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