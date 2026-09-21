Broncos Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Week 2 Playing-Time Surprises

The Denver Broncos have assuaged the concerns of the fan base.

Looking for a bounce-back performance against a high-quality opponent, the Broncos ultimately got it done against the Jacksonville Jaguars, storming back in the fourth quarter to win 20-13. It was a vindicating win in many ways , not least because Jacksonville was the only opponent to beat Denver at Mile High last season.

The 2026 season is still in its infancy, but through snap-count analysis, the specific role of each player is beginning to take shape. Each week, we see that some Broncos are getting a growing snap share while others' is diminishing.

Let's examine Week 2's snap counts to get a feel for which Broncos may be on the rise . Keep in mind that quarterback Bo Nix and the entire offensive line received a 100% snap share, playing all 62 snaps in Week 2.

Running Backs

Jonah Coleman takes the hand-off. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman : 25

: 25 J.K. Dobbins : 21

: 21 Tyler Badie : 16

: 16 Adam Prentice: 8

With RJ Harvey sitting this one out , Coleman was in line for an actual role, and that started in the first quarter with a couple of nice checkdown receptions. As the game wore on, though, the Broncos had to turn to their rookie running back after Dobbins suffered a hamstring injury .

Coleman was the workhorse amid Denver's fourth-quarter swing, and he answered the bell in every way . Dobbins ran hard before he was injured, but a botched goal-line series deprived him and the team of a touchdown in this game, despite three straight runs.

Badie saw plenty of snaps, touching the ball three times, while Prentice's snap share increased by two snaps relative to the season opener. The fullback also had a two-yard reception.

Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle lines up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton : 45

: 45 Pat Bryant : 41

: 41 Jaylen Waddle : 38

: 38 Troy Franklin : 13

: 13 Lil’Jordan Humphrey: 3

It's no coincidence that Sutton and Bryant led the way in snap share, as the Broncos stayed committed to the ground game. But as the two receivers who saw the most snaps, you'd like to see Sutton and Bryant combine for more than three receptions for 25 yards.

All of that production was Sutton's, making it the second straight game the Broncos failed to get him involved in the passing game. Nix targeted Sutton in the end zone on one red-zone possession, but he threw off his back foot, and it was intercepted.

Fortunately, Waddle came up big in his first-ever game in front of the Mile High Faithful. Nix targeted him 10 times, connecting on eight for 138 yards. Several of Waddle's catches were explosive plays of 20-plus yards.

Franklin only saw 13 snaps, but his diving one-handed catch gave the Broncos 27 badly needed yards. He also contributed well as a blocker, helping to spring Coleman for the Broncos' go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Humphrey barely saw action on offense, but Nix did target him in the red zone. Alas, it was incomplete.

Tight Ends

Nate Adkins celebrates a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Trautman : 40

: 40 Evan Engram : 32

: 32 Nate Adkins: 23

Another reflection of the Broncos' game plan was the tight ends' snap share. Trautman led the way, with he and Engram serving as the top two tight ends.

Engram made an excellent shoe-string catch to move the chains on one play, but mostly, he and Trautman's biggest impact came as blockers in the running game. Adkins had one of the most productive receiving games of his career, catching all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos ran heavey three-tight-end sets often in this one. The beginnings of an offensive identity could be taking shape.

Defensive Line

Malcolm Roach attempts to fall on a fumble forced by Nik Bonitto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Allen : 48

: 48 Malcolm Roach : 34

: 34 Eyioma Uwazurike : 27

: 27 D.J. Jones : 25

: 25 Sai’vion Jones: 6

Allen will always lead the way in snap share, health-willing. The Broncos relied on Allen, Roach, and Uwazurike to stop Jacksonville's run game, and it mostly worked.

Allen had another terrific game, and Roach again showcased his reliability, notching a sack. ,

Uwazurike didn't play well , though, while Jones's size limitations were exploited by Jacksonville's power-oriented offensive line. Sai'vion Jones brought up the rear with just six snaps, dressing for the second straight week, but he made one nice play.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto strip sacks Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Elliss : 41

: 41 Nik Bonitto : 40

: 40 Que Robinson : 19

: 19 Dondrea Tillman: 18

With how well Elliss is playing, it's going to be hard for the Broncos to justify eating into his snap share when Jonathon Cooper returns from the commissioner's exempt list. Elliss played extremely well again against Jacksonville, leading all rush linebackers in snap share.

Bonitto was a force, though he was held without a sack officially. On Jacksonville's opening possession, he turned the corner and sacked Trevor Lawrence from behind, stripping the ball, which was recovered by Denver. Alas, away from the play and far downfield, Riley Moss was flagged for illegal contact, negating the sack and the takeaway.

Robinson and Tillman were once again very good in relief of Bonitto and Elliss. Robinson notched a sack, and both did well to penetrate and set the edge against the run.

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton lays the hit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton : 59

: 59 Justin Strnad: 55

Here we see one of three Broncos who saw 100% of the defensive snaps: Singleton. He had another hit-or-miss game, leading the team with nine tackles but allowing over 100 yards and missing two tackles.

Strnad played very well, finishing with seven tackles. This week, no other inside linebacker saw the field on defense.

Cornerbacks

Pat Surtain II flows toward the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Surtain II : 59

: 59 Riley Moss : 58

: 58 Ja’Quan McMillian : 40

: 40 Jahdae Barron: 2

Surtain never left the field, while Moss only missed one snap. Surtain was tight in coverage, as usual, while Moss had an interception that was the turning point of the game.

McMillian finished with 40 snaps and he played much better than he did in Week 1. Barron barely saw the field, checking in for just two snaps, and making fans wonder whether the former first-round pick has fallen out of favor with the coaches.

Safeties

Brandon Jones vs. the Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talanoa Hufanga : 59

: 59 Brandon Jones : 58

: 58 JL Skinner: 1

Hufanga received 100% of the snap share, with Jones coming off the field only once. Skinner filled in for one snap on the goal line, and the ball went his way on a Bhayshul Tuten toss.

Skinner opted to take on the pulling tackle, getting engulfed and taken out of the play, instead of penetrating to force Tuten inside to where the Broncos' help was flowing. It was a Jacksonville touchdown.

Maybe that was Skinner did what he was supposed to on that play, and the linebackers simply failed to run to the sideline in time to cut off Tuten, but it sure didn't look right and it certainly didn't prevent the touchdown.

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