Broncos on Alert as Chris Jones Pops Up on Chiefs' Injury Report Suddenly

Friday was a great reminder of why it's important to keep an eye on the practice report each day leading up to a game.

The Denver Broncos are healthy entering Week 1, set to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2026 season.

The Broncos' practice report on Friday looked no different than the day prior , with wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. listed as a full participant with a foot injury. The Chiefs, meanwhile, went from 10 players on their practice report on Thursday to 11 on Friday.

Defensive lineman man Chris Jones is the new name to watch, a key starter on the Chiefs' defense, who was limited in Friday's practice.

Chiefs' Friday Practice Report

Full Participant

Jack Cochrane | LB (Knee)

Ashton Gillote | DE (Foot)

Patrick Mahomes | QB (Knee)

Rashee Rice | WR (Knee)

Trey Smith | OG (Hip)

L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Knee)

R Mason Thomas | DE (Hamstring)

Xavier Worthy | WR (Shoulder)

Limited Participant

Chris Jones | DL (Calf)

Did Not Participate

Chamarri Conner | DB (Knee)

Josh Simmons | OT (Back)

What it Means

Chris Jones celebrates a play vs. the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a reminder that players can get hurt in practice. We don't know how Jones was injured, but he was limited on Friday.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones has been in the league since 2016. He's played a lot of football, and he's seen countless big games. He started all 17 games for the Chiefs last season.

If Jones is too hurt to play, he's too hurt to play, but I'd be surprised if he's not out there on Monday night with his team. It might be a little more questionable if Broncos-Chiefs were kicking off on Sunday, but the additional day gives him more time to rest and recover.

Jones can be a game-wrecker. He's as much a force rushing the passer from the inside as he is stopping the run. And if he's a little banged-up on Monday night, the Broncos would still be remiss to try testing him too much.

We'll keep an eye on Saturday's final injury report for Week 1, but Jones is a name to watch.

Notice also that Simmons and Conner did not practice again on Friday. Both are starters, and while Conner is a key piece of the Chiefs' secondary, Simmons is the blindside protector of Patrick Mahomes , who's set to make his first start on Monday night since suffering a multi-ligament knee injury in late December.

That's Nik Bonitto's side of the field, and with the Chiefs poised to start Khalil Benson at left tackle — an undrafted rookie — if Simmons can't go, the Broncos' Pro Bowl sack artist is licking his chops .

The Takeaway

The key for all three of these injured Chiefs will be Saturday's practice. Often in the NFL, teams will limit a player or even sit him for the first two practices of a given week. But if that player's practice participation is upgraded at all on the final day, it often points to him playing on game day.

In the case of Connor and Simmons, if they're upgraded to limited on Saturday, it may signal optimism on the Chiefs' part that they could play in the game. If Jones goes from limited to full on Saturday, it's a near-guarantee he'll be playing on Monday night, but even if he stays static as limited, the Chiefs could still plan on playing him.

We'll follow up on Saturday with the final injury report for Broncos-Chiefs.

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