Broncos Player Grades: Bo Nix's Slump Continues in Ugly Chargers Win

The Denver Broncos decided to make a big change on offense, with Sean Payton taking the play-calling duties back from first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb ahead of Week 5's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That was an indication that Payton felt the play-calling, and not the execution, was the biggest issue, though his feelings may have changed after the Broncos turned in their worst offensive showing of the season against the Chargers, when you factor in the quality of defense they are playing.

Denver won 23-17 , but it was ugly at times.

The Broncos scored four times off the takeaways their defense generated, including a turnover on downs, which is a credit to Vance Joseph's unit. The Broncos' defense put together a solid game, though they weren't without their faults, putting the win on their shoulders to move to 3-2 on the season.

This week's player grades reflect Denver's horrendous offensive showing and strong defensive display, minus a few miscues. Let’s get into the grades.

Defensive MVP | Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Grade: 81.5

Dondrea Tillman looks to recover a fumble. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tillman earned Defensive MVP after having the biggest impact on his snaps. He picked up three pressures on only 10 pass-rush snaps, and leading the team.

Several other Broncos tied with two pressures, all with nearly twice as many pass-rush snaps as Tillman. His run defense was stout as well, which helped him earn Defensive MVP in this one.

Offensive MVP: Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 74.9

The Broncos' offensive line has had issues, but not Meinerz. Even against the Chargers, the offensive line struggled in both phases , but not the All-Pro right guard. A guard can only do so much to carry an offense, but that doesn't stop Meinerz from trying every week.

Quarterback: Bo Nix | Grade: 37.8

Sean Payton’s post-game comments were telling . Something is wrong with Nix mentally. Somehow, someway, he needs to get out of his own head; otherwise, it could be a long season.

This is Year 3, but Nix isn't playing like a quarterback with 39 regular-season starts under his belt. He looks like he's massively regressed.

The Positive

D.J. Jones strip sacks Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D.J. Jones | DL | Grade: 79.4

This was one of the better games from Jones in his Broncos career, and it highlights when and how he can be a great run defender. The Broncos' run defense had issues, but not because of Jones in the middle, where he was stout and closed multiple running lanes.

Brandon Jones | S | Grade: 77.2

This was a 2024-level performance by Jones, back when he looked like an elite safety. Alas, this was his first game like that since 2024. He flew around the field, both in coverage and against the run, without getting caught out of position.

Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 70.1

Bolles has been solid to good all season long, and against the Chargers, he put on an outstanding showing. Yes, the Chargers are beat up defensively, but Bolles looked great and held the fort down, minus one holding penalty.

Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 67.9

McGlinchey was my matchup to watch against the Chargers' pass rush , and he answered the call. He stepped up and put on a good game for the first time this season. With no pressures allowed and a good run-blocking game, McGlinchey showed his value; now he just has to sustain that level of play.

The Negative

J.K. Dobbins tries to break through the line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: 31.7

If the Broncos want Harvey to improve, he has to do so as a pass protector first and foremost. The run game is lacking with him, too, but he can be a passing weapon. But if his pass protection doesn’t improve and it's as bad as it was against the Chargers, he will become too much of a tell for opposing defenses, if he isn’t already.

Devon Key | S | Grade: 34.8

When you play a position that isn’t rotated and have to come in for an injury, it can be difficult to come in and play well. Key has done that before, but this time, stepping in for an injured Talanoa Hufanga, he didn’t play well. Hopefully, Key can be ready for Thursday Night Football if Hufanga misses time.

J.K. Dobbins | RB | Grade: 37.6

It looks like the injuries have finally caught up with Dobbins. Even with a few solid runs, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and spent most of the game under a 3.0 average. He doesn’t look bursty or explosive, and that's been paired with some terrible vision of late.

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Grade: 39.7

Elliss is a technical player, but he isn’t overly explosive or athletic for an edge rusher. Denver should look to play Que Robinson over Elliss, and after this season, consider moving Elliss to an inside linebacker and defensive play-caller role, as his brothers do with their respective NFL teams.

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