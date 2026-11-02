Broncos QB Bo Nix Makes NFL History in Week 8 Win Over Chiefs

Bo Nix did it again.

Despite trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter... despite quarterbacking an offense that converted just 2-of-11 third-down attempts, Nix led the Denver Broncos to a massive 28-24 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that shifted the balance of power in the AFC West.

Few Broncos quarterbacks have been able to conjure Mile High Magic with the potency that Nix does. With each week that passes , another record falls, and it was no different in the Broncos' win over the Chiefs that gave them sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

The Comeback King

In Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Nix completed his 15th game-winning drive and his 12th fourth-quarter comeback since entering the league in 2024. Both stats lead the NFL over that span.

But wait, there's more.

Nix's 15 game-winning drives and 12 fourth-quarter comebacks are tied for the most by any quarterback in his first three seasons in NFL history. And if the best predictor of future outcomes is past outcomes, he's likely to get at least one more of each before this season is over, pulling into sole possession of those records.

Since Week 7, Nix's confidence has seemingly returned. The Broncos' offense was frustratingly inefficient at times against the Chiefs, but he totaled four explosive passing plays, all to different receivers.

Again, it wasn't always pretty, but Nix did a good job of walking the razor's edge of pushing the ball when there were opportunities while also avoiding turnovers. Against the Chiefs, he went 20-of-32 for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

No-Picks Nix: More Records Fall

Bo Nix celebrates as he walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix has been criticized as being too conservative this season, but he has begun to loosen up over the past two weeks. Despite the Broncos' offensive inconsistencies, they've been able to hang in games due to excellent, timely defensive play, and Nix's discretion as a passer.

This was Nix's fifth straight game without an interception. What makes it more impressive, though, is that he's attempted at least 20 passes in each of those games without being picked off.

Now, given how often he passes the ball horizontally or behind the line of scrimmage, we shouldn't be too surprised, but he has been pushing the ball downfield more over the past two weeks. Five straight games without a pick is tied for the second-longest streak in team history, and it's the longest since Case Keenum back in 2018.

Nix has now attempted 164 consecutive passes without being picked off. It's the sixth-longest streak in Broncos history, and it's the second time in his career he's recorded a passing streak of more than 160 straight attempts without an interception.

All About the Win

Bo Nix celebrates with Garett Bolles post-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Nix is more than satisfied with the win, given how hard they are to come by in the NFL, especially against the Chiefs, but he knows there's plenty of room for improvement.

“I thought the first two quarters were pretty good," Nix said post-game. "We hung in there; we got three scoring drives. Then the third quarter, where we had three three-and-outs, we just didn’t do too well on first and second down. We had too many third downs."

The better the Broncos can start doing on first down, the more proficient they'll become on third down. As rookie running back Jonah Coleman continues to build momentum, perhaps that worm will soon turn; otherwise, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos swing for the fences and trade for a running back — like Jonathan Taylor — they could rely on to create on his own on first and second down.

The most important thing was getting the win, though, especially with the magnitude of Sunday's stakes. The Broncos dethroned the Chiefs as AFC West champions last year, and they're now in the driver's seat when it comes to repeating.

“It means a lot," Nix said of the victory. "That’s a big divisional win for us, obviously—one of our toughest opponents in the division, one of our rivals. They played us really well again, and we just responded this time. That’s just a good football team, and they’re going to give us their best every time, and so we just have to respond well.”

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