Broncos QB2 Decision Has Been Made

The Denver Broncos' No. 2 quarterback battle has been settled.

The Broncos kept three quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster out of camp: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger. Stidham and Ehlinger battled throughout training camp and the preseason, competing for the QB2 job behind Nix.

After Wednesday's practice, head coach Sean Payton was asked whether he's decided who Nix's direct backup will be, and at first, he playfully avoided answering.

"Yeah, and look, the great thing is we're able to bring three on gameday," Payton said with a smile. "Yeah, there's this pecking order."

Payton was finally asked, is Jarrett the second one in the game?

"I didn't answer his question," Payton said again with a smile. "But he would be now, in fairness to the question."

Translation: Yes, Stidham would be the second quarterback in the game, meaning he's the No. 2.

Stidham's Fourth Year as QB2

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) run out for player introductions prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth straight season, Stidham will be the Broncos' primary backup. He was signed to a two-year deal shortly after Payton was hired as head coach in 2023, and he went on to back up Russell Wilson.

In 2024, the Broncos released Wilson, then drafted Nix in the first round. That summer, Payton pitted Stidham in an open competition for the starting job against Nix, the rookie, and former Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson.

Nix won the battle, relegating Stidham back to his previous role — and the one Denver signed him to fulfill. Nix became the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start the regular-season opener since John Elway in 1983, and went on to lead the team to a 10-win season and its first playoff berth since 2015.

Ehlinger's Arrival

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The following year, the Broncos extended Stidham to another two-year deal and later signed Ehlinger, but Stidham wasn't really competing with him for the backup job. Ehlinger was undergoing some much-needed quarterback rehab after burning out in Indianapolis as a former Colts sixth-round pick, working with Payton and then-quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.

Ehlinger spent time on the practice squad and the active roster in 2025, and even turned down opportunities to sign with other team's active rosters. After the season, the Broncos re-singed him to a one-year, $2 million deal .

Two months prior to re-signing Ehlinger, Nix had suffered that broken ankle in the divisional round of the playoffs, which forced the Broncos to start Stidham in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots.

Suffice it to say, it didn't go well for Stidham. He turned the ball over twice and the giveaways ended up being the difference in the game, though there were several other factors complicit in the Broncos' home loss to the Patriots, including Payton's decision-making early in the game.

The Competition Begins

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10), quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not long after bringing back Ehlinger, Payton said that the Broncos " see competition " for the No. 2 quarterback job this year, which is the first time the head coach had ever said anything that contradicted the assumption of Stidham being the team's QB2. Fast forward to training camp, and Ehlinger began getting second-team reps here and there, which only intensified the speculation and scrutiny over the QB2 competition.

In the face of that din, Payton tried to walk back his offseason comments, saying that there was no competition for QB2 and that Ehlinger taking second-team reps and Stidham running with the threes here and there was just part of the "rotation." Ehlinger definitely looked like a different quarterback in camp, though, compared to his previous summer in Denver.

But when the preseason games arrived, Stidham started the first one in Atlanta and played very well (with Nix not dressing). Ehlinger received the entire second half against the Falcons, and didn't look nearly as good with the third-teamers.

In preseason Game 2, the Broncos debuted Nix, who started. Nix received two possessions before sitting down for the night, at which point Stidham took over and played until the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Ehlinger was given only one quarter, but because the Broncos couldn't get the Green Bay Packers' offense off the field, it only resulted in two possessions, and neither was impressive. All eyes were on Game 3 and whether Ehlinger would get the chance to play with the second-teamers.

If it were a true competition for QB2, Ehlinger would have been given that opportunity to run with the twos in the preseason finale. Alas, with Nix resting again, Stidham got the start and played a couple of possessions before giving way to Ehlinger, who finished the game with the third-team offense, peppered by the contributions of an occasional second-teamer early on.

It didn't start well, as Ehlinger threw an early interception, but he bounced back with gusto, finishing the game with 233 passing yards and three touchdowns. He made some big plays in the finale , including an 88-yard touchdown pass, showcasing his "superpower" — as Payton calls it — to create and make plays off schedule.

Enough to Earn a Roster Spot

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) attempts a pass under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Harris (93). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't enough to leapfrog Stidham on the depth chart, but unlike last year , Ehlinger did make the 53-man roster out of camp. The Broncos will carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and Ehlinger will dress as the emergency option.

Some have wondered why the Broncos are carrying three quarterbacks when they cut so many deserving players at other positions, including three draft picks — two of whom re-signed to the practice squad. Payton has explained it by simply saying Ehlinger earned it, but perhaps there's more of a preemptive factor behind the decision.

Both Stidham and Ehlinger are playing on expiring contracts this season. However, at 30 years old, Stidham is running out of time to fulfill his ambition of becoming a starting quarterback, which is how he views himself. Meanwhile, Ehlinger is 27.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos planned to let Stidham at least attempt to find his QB1 fortune in free agency next year. If so, they'd need a reliable backup for Nix, and preferably, a guy they know and are comfortable with. That could be Ehlinger, though the Broncos would have to re-sign him.

Another potential reason for keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster could be to retain valuable assets ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline. That's not me saying the Broncos are hoping to trade Stidham or Ehlinger, but having two guys who acquitted themselves well in the preseason, and who also happen to be known as "Payton quarterbacks" around the league, could invite some calls from a desperate team or two.

You never know.

It's also worth remembering that Nix is coming back from a serious injury. The Broncos are absolutely confident in his recovery from two offseason ankle surgeries, but it would be dereliction of duty to not have viable depth at the position in his first year back.

The Takeaway

Whatever the exact rationale, the Broncos are carrying three quarterbacks this year, with Stidham as the No. 2. It's officially official.

Nix looked excellent in training camp. In his one preseason appearance, he also looked great, and showed no apparent issues with his mobility or confidence.

The Broncos have done a great job protecting Nix since he arrived in Denver. Only one quarterback has been sacked fewer times than Nix since the beginning of the 2024 season.

And let's not forget: the play in which Nix suffered that ankle fracture was a QB-designed run to the left, as Payton was trying to line kicker Wil Lutz up from the left hash mark to knock through the game-winner in overtime. If anything, perhaps new offensive coordinator and play-caller Davis Webb will be more reluctant to call any Nix rushing plays, aside from a tush-push type scenario.

At least, that is, until Nix has a few games back under his belt.

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