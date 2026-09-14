Broncos at Chiefs: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The wait is over. The Denver Broncos will break the ice on their 2026 season on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs .

The Broncos' first matchup with the Chiefs will be at Arrowhead Stadium, kicking off the regular season. The Broncos won at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17 last season — the club's first victory there since 2014.

However, the Broncos have never beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead when Patrick Mahomes has been in the lineup. He was sidelined in Week 17 last season with a multi-ligament knee injury, so the Chiefs started Chris Oladokun at home against the Broncos.

Denver is looking forward to the opportunity to set a new precedent by beating Mahomes in his house on Monday night. And what a way to kick off the season that would be.

Week 1 will be one of several primetime games for the Broncos. Here's all the information you need to makes sure you catch Broncos-Chiefs.

Week 1: Broncos at Chiefs

Date : September 14

: September 14 Time : 7:15 pm CDT

: 7:15 pm CDT Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: Monday Night Football on ESPN

Play-By-Play : Joe Buck

: Joe Buck Analyst : Troy Aikman

: Troy Aikman Sideline : Lisa Salters

: Lisa Salters Sideline: Laura Rutledge

If you subscribe to NFL+, you'll be able to stream live local and primetime games on mobile and tablets. You'll also get access to NFL Network and live game audio for each game this season. If you sub to NFL+ premium, it includes NFL RedZone. Plus, you can get full replays of each game across devices.

You can also look into a YouTubeTV subscription for streaming locally televised games. Through YouTubeTV, you can also subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives you access to all games each week.

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

National Radio: Westwood One

Play-by-Play : Kevin Harlan

: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Kurt Warner

Uniform Combination

The Broncos will be wearing their all-white uniforms and helmets against the Chiefs, just like their last matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sporting Summit White jerseys and pants, with white helmets featuring the current primary Broncos logo, will look clean and resplendent in their 2026 debut.

Injury Report

Marvin Mims Jr. returns a punt vs. the Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos

The Broncos have only wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. listed on the injury report , with a foot, but he's a full go for Monday night. He practiced in full all week long.

Chiefs

The Chiefs have 11 players on their injury report, nine of whom are a full go for Monday night. That would include Mahomes (knee) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf).

The Chiefs ruled out two players against the Broncos, both of whom are starters: left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee).

Keys to Victory

It’s Mahomes; Act Accordingly

Start Fast

Bottle Up Kansas City’s Ground Game

The keys to victory come down to Denver approaching this game as if it's the same old Mahomes, starting fast on offense and defense, and bottling up Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs' new-look ground attack.

If the Broncos can check those three boxes, they'll start the season 1-0 and notch their first-ever win over a Mahomes-led Chiefs team at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!