Sean Payton Has the Perfect 'Unscouted Look' to Unleash vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos had their eye on Jaylen Waddle for months before finally acquiring him via trade in March of 2026.

Calls were made ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but the Broncos couldn't come to an accord with the Miami Dolphins during the season. The Dolphins held a fire sale after the season, parting ways with head coach Mike McDaniel, and suddenly, acquiring Waddle became possible for Denver.

It required the Broncos to relinquish a first- and third-round draft pick, but the Waddle deal finally got done . Now, after months of offseason and summer preparation, Sean Payton is poised to get Waddle on the field in the Broncos' regular-season opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

What a way to debut Waddle — under the primetime lights of Monday Night Football . The Chiefs won't know what to expect exactly, as Week 1 always brings "unscouted looks." New players, coaches, and schemes make their debut, so the Broncos will look to make as much hay as they can while the sun is shining on Waddle's novelty.

The blade cuts the other way, too. The Chiefs have some new personnel the Broncos have never scouted on film within the context of Andy Reid's or Steve Spagnuolo's scheme, including running back Kenneth Walker III and a new-look secondary.

"I think the interesting thing about Week 1 is, on each side of the fence here, the Chiefs and the Broncos, there are some new players, running backs, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive backs and new players the same way for us," Payton said on Saturday. "That early part of the game, as to how they’re being deployed, is important. Who’s playing in the slot for them, how are they rotating the runners, those types of things."

Payton said that by Week 5 or Week 6, enough film is available to allow teams to start catching up to the newer elements an opponent presents on the field. The Chiefs get Waddle in Week 1, though, so the Broncos have to exploit that lack of film on him in Payton's scheme, as coordinated by Davis Webb.

"The same thing would apply to where Jaylen is at," Payton said. "The DNA picks up by Week 5, 6. You start getting a pattern as to how players are going to be used. So the early part of the season, I think, is important. Just adjusting and then taking a look at the—we get the pictures and the laptop photos, ‘This is what we’re seeing.’ They’ll be doing the same thing.”

Capitalizing On the Waddle Advantage

Jaylen Waddle runs after the catch. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It will be interesting to see what Payton and Webb have in mind for Waddle in his first regular-season game as a Bronco. Waddle's speed and explosiveness have been a thing to behold this summer, and the Broncos plan to make great use of his skill set.

Waddle is a constant threat to take the top off the defense, and the Broncos can exploit that even without throwing him the ball, to alleviate pressure in the box. That can help the running game and the short-area passing attack.

Bo Nix will look Waddle's way early and often, though. It could be a screen or a slant that Waddle catches, makes a man miss, then turns on the jets to pick up 15 yards.

It could be a nine-ball — a deep pass down the sideline. It could be deep posts or seam shots, like we saw in preseason Game 2 when Nix connected with Waddle on a 35-yard catch-and-run. However the Broncos plan to use Waddle, the Chiefs have no way of knowing any kind of tendency; all they can go off is Denver's previous film with Payton as the play-caller and Waddle's tape as a Dolphin.

VJ's Side of the Unscouted Coin

Vance Joseph looks on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is well aware of the unique challenges Week 1 brings in trying to react to and counter unscouted looks from opponents. Going against an innovator like Reid or Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, it's even more of a challenge to kick off the season, and that's doubly true with Patrick Mahomes returning to the field.

"Week 1 is always tough. Even though we’re playing these guys every year, twice a year, and playing them for a long time, Week 1 is always tough because there are going to be some unscouted looks, and both sides will have those," Joseph said on Friday. "And if you can nail those early and get past those without having tragic results, that’s the key. So I think for us going on the road, it’s going to be a hostile environment."

Joseph wants to see his defense play "clean" against Kansas City's early unscouted looks. Just no major mental miscues, which buys him time to adjust as the game unfolds.

"Just playing clean early and obviously getting past the unscouted looks, because everyone goes to the offseason; within your system, you have to adjust," Joseph said. "We do it every single year, and I’m sure Andy and EB [Bieniemy] are doing the same. So just getting past those looks early, it’s the stress for me on defense."

The Takeaway

The Chiefs have to reckon with the unscouted looks of the Broncos' offense with Webb as the play-caller and Waddle as a weapon. And with Bieniemy returning as offensive coordinator in Kansas City, Joseph has to contend with all the tricks his former Colorado teammate and close friend has up his sleeve.

On the offensive side of the ball, expect the Broncos to make use of their unscouted advantage on Monday night. Hopefully, Joseph and the defense can handle the Chiefs' novelties Bieniemy throws at the Broncos.

At least Joseph and Bieniemy know each other well.

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