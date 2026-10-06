Broncos Bring Back WR After Injury to Pat Bryant

With Pat Bryant expected to miss time, the Denver Broncos on Tuesday bought themselves some insurance at wide receiver, bringing back Cameron Ross to its practice squad.

The signing was confirmed by The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, who spoke with Ross' agent.

“He’s incredibly excited for the opportunity to be part of the Denver Broncos organization and excited that they’re bringing him back," rep Seth Katz told Tomasson.

An undrafted rookie out of Virginia, Ross signed with Denver following the 2026 NFL Draft and appeared in all three preseason games, logging five receptions for 29 yards. He also technically led the club in rushing during its victory over Atlanta, while contributing seven returns for 64 yards across exhibition play.

The 5-foot-10, 186-pound wideout was among several pass-catchers who competed for — but were ultimately waived from — the Broncos' roster at final cuts, along with WRs Kolbe Katsis, Dane Key, and Joseph Manjack. Katsis and Key were re-signed to the practice squad.

Prior to reuniting with Ross, the Broncos worked out free-agent WR Jamari Thrash, who evidently lost the audition.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) is carted off the field with an apparent injury during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How This Impacts WR Corps

The Broncos are reeling a bit from the anticipated absence of borderline WR2 Pat Bryant, who was carted off the field amid Sunday's loss to the 49ers with an ankle injury. It's not a season-ending issue, but Bryant is a candidate for short-term injured reserve, which would cost him at least four games.

Barring a surprise, Ross probably won't get promoted to the active roster for Denver's Week 5 road contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they may simply lean more heavily on Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin behind WR Jaylen Waddle and leading receiver, RB RJ Harvey.

"We have to look at, if he's not playing outside and [WR Jaylen] Waddle is, then how do we get him away from the rotation? We've had some opportunities, but there are a handful of things that aren't clicking," head coach Sean Payton said Sunday of Sutton's involvement. "We've got to figure it out fast because we're going into week five. I think you guys have all made some good observations. I thought [RB] RJ [Harvey] did really well. The thing I felt coming away from the game was that our guys left it out there in the heat and everything, and yet, we have to look closely at the things that we can do as teachers to help them.”

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