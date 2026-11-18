It's been a rough season for Courtland Sutton.

But the Denver Broncos' veteran wide receiver has been an absolute trooper in the face of Jaylen Waddle's rise as the most-targeted pass-catcher, play-calling changes, an early-season Bo Nix slump, and the toughest schedule in the NFL based on opposing defenses.

The Pro Bowler is on pace to post career-low statistics this season, but all that being said, Sutton is poised to join the late, great Demaryius Thomas in the Broncos' all-time record books. By just taking one snap on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders , Sutton will tie Thomas for the fifth-most games played by a wide receiver in team history.

It's fitting in so many ways. Thomas is one of the Broncos' two most historically prolific receivers all-time, along with Rod Smith. And it'll likely be a bittersweet moment for Sutton, knowing that Thomas is no longer with us, having passed away suddenly in December 2021.

DT: A Mentor

Courtland Sutton and Demaryius Thomas chat during 2018 training camp. | USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was around in 2018 when the Broncos drafted Sutton in the second round to shepherd and show him the ropes. Thomas was later traded to the Houston Texans during Sutton's rookie year, which created a WR1 vacuum in the Broncos' offense.

Although Emmanuel Sanders remained in Denver, for a time, Sutton would be the one to fill that vacuum by season's end. Like Thomas, Sanders would be traded away the following year, which left no doubt about who the Broncos' top gun was at wide receiver.

Sutton dealt with some serious obstacles in Year 2, catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks, including Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, and a rookie Drew Lock. That only made Sutton's production all the more impressive, finishing with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns and earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Fast forward to today, and Sutton is now the second-longest-tenured player on the roster, behind only left tackle Garett Bolles. Sutton has become one of the Broncos' elder statemen, and is looked to for his leadership as a team captain.

At 31, Sutton is still plugging away. Despite the arrival of Waddle, who has outearned him in targets (52 to 46), Sutton remains Nix's security blanket. Sutton stood behind Nix when the going was tough, confident that "the tide" would turn for his quarterback. And it did.

Over the past three weeks, as Nix's confidence and swagger have returned , Sutton's star has risen alongside his quarterback. We're seeing Sutton come down with those contested-catch balls that have been his signature as a pro.

Sutton only has 25 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns, but he's moved the chains 18 times. The last three games have seen him catch 15 of his 25 balls for 143 yards and a touchdown, so it's clear that something has changed.

The Takeaway

Now that the worst of Denver's schedule is in the rear-view, there's every reason to believe that, as Nix continues to build momentum, so will Sutton. When Sunday's game rolls around, it's going to be a cool moment for Sutton to join his former mentor and friend in the Broncos' record books.

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