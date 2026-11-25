With injuries to the defensive line, the Denver Broncos added some veteran depth ahead of their Black Friday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, the Broncos signed eighth-year defensive lineman Khalen Saunders to the practice squad. The Broncos worked him and three other defensive trenchmen out on Tuesday, but they ultimately went with the 30-year-old Saunders.

Two weeks ago, the Broncos lost Eyioma Uwazurike to a shoulder injury. He's got a couple of games left until he could return from injured reserve.

In Sunday's 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Broncos second-year defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones suffered a hamstring injury. Jones did not participate in Tuesday's practice, and the Saunders addition implies that Denver expects him to miss more time.

The Broncos' starting trio up front is Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach, and with Jones out of commission, that leaves veteran Jordan Jackson and rookie third-rounder Tyler Onyedim as depth. The Broncos also have the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Jordan Miller on the practice squad, but he's relatively untested and is on the small side.

Saunders' Path to Denver

Khalen Saunders gets his hands up in the Super Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports

Saunders, 6-foot-0 and 324 pounds, was a Kansas City Chiefs third-round pick back in 2019. He appeared in 38 games with the Chiefs, with five starts. He contributed to two of Kansas City's World Championships.

In the spring of 2023, Saunders hit free agency, signing a three-year, $14.5 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. He started 30 games for the Saints over the next two years.

In August of last year, the Saints traded Saunders to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alas, it didn't work out well in Jacksonville, and he was waived after appearing in just two games.

Saunders signed with the New York Jets a few days after being waived, and went on to appear in seven games last season. The Tennessee Titans signed him in early August, a little over a week into training camp, but he was waived in the final roster cutdowns later that month.

All in, Saunders has appeared in 77 NFL games with 32 starts, totaling 193 tackles (87 solo), 7.5 sacks, and one interception. His lone interception came as a Saint and was at the expense of Patrick Mahomes, his long-time teammate in Kansas City.

What Saunders Brings to the Table

Khalen Saunders walks onto the field as a Saint. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saunders has played in some big games. That experience is important to a playoff-bound team like the Broncos.

Aside from his veteran experience, Saunders brings some mass and power to the Broncos' defensive line. The Broncos have prioritized athleticism up front, but opponents have been able to exploit the D-line's relative lack of size this season on the ground.

The Broncos enter Week 12's matchup with the Steelers ranked 22nd against the run, relinquishing 126.2 yards per game. I doubt we're going to see Saunders on a short week against the Steelers, but there's a chance he could be a practice squad elevation.

More likely, the elevation possibility comes after Black Friday's road game .

The Takeaway

Saunders could be a short-term rental on the practice squad while Uwazurike is on IR and Jones is banged up. Then again, the Broncos could opt to hang onto Saunders down the stretch and into the playoffs, if he does well on the practice squad.

It's better to have and not need than to need and not have.