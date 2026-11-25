Broncos Dealing With New D-Line Injury Concern Ahead of Steelers Game
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The Denver Broncos were back at it on Tuesday, practicing for this Black Friday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's a short week, but the Broncos are battle-tested. We saw some new names pop up on the practice report, so let's take a look at where things stand for the Broncos on the injury front early in the week.
Broncos' Tuesday Practice Report
Did Not Participate
- J.K. Dobbins | RB (NIR-Personal)
- Sai’vion Jones | DL (Hamstring)
Limited
- Taylor Rapp | S (Quad)
Full Go
- Tyler Badie | RB (Thumb)
- Pat Bryant | WR (Ankle)
- Brandon Jones | S (Hamstring)
- Caleb Lohner | TE (Foot)
- JL Skinner | S (Shoulder)
Analysis
After Tuesday's practice, Sean Payton announced that Dobbins has been suspended, which explains why he didn't participate. Fortunately, Badie is eligible to return from injured reserve, and the Broncos designated him to return this week.
Because Dobbins is suspended, he'll go on a reserve list for this one game, which means the Broncos will be able to activate Badie without cutting another player to make room. That makes things a little more awkward, potentially, for Lohner, who is working his way back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
The Broncos started Lohner's clock last week, giving the team 21 days to decide whether to activate him. He's got roughly two weeks of that clock left.
The new injuries to monitor are Bryant, Skinner, Rapp, and Sai'vion Jones. However, both Bryant and Skinner were a full go in practice, while Rapp was limited and Jones didn't participate.
The Broncos worked out four defensive linemen on Tuesday, perhaps anticipating that Jones may not have enough time to recover from his hamstring injury on a short week. Denver worked out Jalen Hunt, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, and Ben Stille, but as of this article, none have been signed.
The Broncos have rookie Tyler Onyedim and veteran Jordan Jackson on the 53-man roster, with nose tackle Jordan Miller on the practice squad, so they have options with Jones banged up and Eyioma Uwazurike on injured reserve.
Now, for some good news: Brandon Jones was a full go on Tuesday. That means, barring an unforeseen setback, he's going to play on Friday, after missing the last two games with a hamstring.
Steelers' Tuesday Practice Report
Did Not Participate
- Alex Highsmith | LB (Ankle)
- Ben Skowronek | WR (Calf)
Limited
- Nick Herbig | LB (Hip/Ribs)
Full Go
- Gennings Dunker | OG (Knee)
- Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Foot)
Analysis
The Steelers are relatively healthy. However, Highsmith is a starter, so his status will be worth monitoring, while Skowronek is a backup.
Pittman hasn't played since October, as we works back from his injury, so the Steelers could activate him this week. Dunker is also working back from injured reserve. Pittman is the name to watch here, beyond Highsmith and Herbig.
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Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.Follow ChadNJensen