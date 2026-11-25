The Denver Broncos were back at it on Tuesday, practicing for this Black Friday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

It's a short week, but the Broncos are battle-tested. We saw some new names pop up on the practice report, so let's take a look at where things stand for the Broncos on the injury front early in the week.

Broncos' Tuesday Practice Report

Did Not Participate

J.K. Dobbins | RB (NIR-Personal)

Sai’vion Jones | DL (Hamstring)

Limited

Taylor Rapp | S (Quad)

Full Go

Tyler Badie | RB (Thumb)

Pat Bryant | WR (Ankle)

Brandon Jones | S (Hamstring)

Caleb Lohner | TE (Foot)

JL Skinner | S (Shoulder)

Analysis

J.K. Dobbins looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Tuesday's practice, Sean Payton announced that Dobbins has been suspended , which explains why he didn't participate. Fortunately, Badie is eligible to return from injured reserve, and the Broncos designated him to return this week.

Because Dobbins is suspended, he'll go on a reserve list for this one game, which means the Broncos will be able to activate Badie without cutting another player to make room. That makes things a little more awkward, potentially, for Lohner, who is working his way back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The Broncos started Lohner's clock last week , giving the team 21 days to decide whether to activate him. He's got roughly two weeks of that clock left.

The new injuries to monitor are Bryant, Skinner, Rapp, and Sai'vion Jones. However, both Bryant and Skinner were a full go in practice, while Rapp was limited and Jones didn't participate.

The Broncos worked out four defensive linemen on Tuesday, perhaps anticipating that Jones may not have enough time to recover from his hamstring injury on a short week. Denver worked out Jalen Hunt, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, and Ben Stille, but as of this article, none have been signed.

Besides suspending J.K. Dobbins and activating Tyler Badie's practice window from IR, the #Broncos worked out four defensive linemen today:



• Jalen Hunt

• Derrick Nnadi

• Khalen Saunders

• Ben Stille pic.twitter.com/x557EDmmow — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) November 24, 2026

The Broncos have rookie Tyler Onyedim and veteran Jordan Jackson on the 53-man roster, with nose tackle Jordan Miller on the practice squad, so they have options with Jones banged up and Eyioma Uwazurike on injured reserve.

Now, for some good news: Brandon Jones was a full go on Tuesday. That means, barring an unforeseen setback, he's going to play on Friday, after missing the last two games with a hamstring.

Steelers' Tuesday Practice Report

Michael Pittman Jr. warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate

Alex Highsmith | LB (Ankle)

Ben Skowronek | WR (Calf)

Limited

Nick Herbig | LB (Hip/Ribs)

Full Go

Gennings Dunker | OG (Knee)

Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Foot)

Analysis

The Steelers are relatively healthy. However, Highsmith is a starter, so his status will be worth monitoring, while Skowronek is a backup.

Pittman hasn't played since October, as we works back from his injury, so the Steelers could activate him this week . Dunker is also working back from injured reserve. Pittman is the name to watch here, beyond Highsmith and Herbig.

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