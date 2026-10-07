Broncos Stock Report: 4 Risers, 3 Fallers Entering Week 5

The Denver Broncos have started the season 2-2, going .500 against the NFL's four best teams at the quarter-pole.

Given how tough Denver's first four opponents have actually been, the 2-2 start is a moral victory of sorts. A look at the Broncos' next four opponents makes that even clearer.

The Los Angeles Chargers may be winless, but they're a division rival and Sean Payton has yet to win at SoFi Stadium as Broncos head coach. The Broncos are 1-3 against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers, so it would be unwise to sleep on their 0-4 AFC West rival.

After the Chargers, the Broncos return home on a short-week turnaround to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Then it's a mini-bye of sorts, as the Broncos will get 10 days to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals on the road, followed by their rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High.

If the Broncos can get to Week 9 at 4-4 or better, they'll be in good position to capitalize on the softer stretch of their schedule, and potentially still be in position to win the AFC West. The 4-0 Chiefs have yet to play the toughest stretch of their schedule, nor have the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom still have to play the four teams of the NFC West, the Buffalo Bills, and the New England Patriots.

The Broncos are still very much in control of their destiny. With that said, though, the Broncos have to take care of business against the reeling Chargers, who will be desperate to get off the schneid at home.

Let's take a look at this week's stock report to get a feel for which Broncos are rising and falling entering this Chargers matchup on the road.

Riser: Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron celebrates a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barron led all Broncos cornerbacks in snaps last week, stepping in to relieve the injured Patrick Surtain II. Shortly after Surtain exited, Riley Moss followed with a rib injury, which put even more onus on Barron.

The second-year corner stepped up , allowing only one completion in coverage and tackling well. He looked like a starting-caliber corner, which is exactly what the Broncos hoped to see from their 2025 first-round pick.

Let's hope Barron can sustain the momentum against the Chargers.

Faller: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix scans the field pre-snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix's numbers against the San Francisco 49ers weren't bad on the surface, but diving a little deeper, 14 of his 25 completions went to running backs. He leads the NFL in passes behind the line of scrimmage, and he seems hesitant to push the ball downfield.

Now, that could simply be a reflection of the tough defenses Nix has faced to start this season, but it's an obvious theme that the coaches have to figure out. Protecting the ball and avoiding negative plays is a mandate, but so is taking the calculated risks that lead to big plays.

Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb have to get to the bottom of whatever is ailing Nix, and I'm confident they will. Nix needs a big bounce-back game against a Chargers defense ranked 16th in yards allowed and 24th in points (26.5 per game).

Riser: RJ Harvey | RB

RJ Harvey tries to get past Fred Warner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey caught 10 passes last week against the 49ers. He was basically the Broncos' entire offensive attack, as Nix checked the ball down to him time after time.

The problem was, the 49ers tackle so well, so while Harvey was able to make a few guys miss, by and large, he was brought down within three or four yards, limiting his impact. As a runner, he didn't have it easy against San Francisco, carrying it seven times for 25 yards.

Since his return from a hamstring injury that cost him Week 2, Harvey has been the engine of this offense. The Broncos need to get more receivers involved, but the second-year back has built up a nice head of steam.

Faller: Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton can't connect on a Bo Nix pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton has become the disappearing man in Denver's offense. Nix has looked his way often (22 targets), but he's only been able to connect with Sutton on nine completions for 86 yards.

That used to be a solid single-game stat line for Sutton. Part of his lack of involvement stems from how opponents are playing the Broncos, and some of it has been on Nix, but Sutton himself needs to step it up.

We're not seeing the my-ball intensity that has been a hallmark of Sutton's decorated career. But it's not too late for the soon-to-be 31-year-old to return to form.

Riser: Zach Allen | DL

Zach Allen stuffs Christian McCaffrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen was once again a major force in Week 4 , despite the loss. He made five tackles and although the Broncos were unable to sack Brock Purdy, Allen led the team with four hurries, all of which were hits on the 49ers' quarterback.

Allen's blocked field goal at the bottom of the second quarter helped keep the Broncos alive entering the half. He's been a whirling dervish and arguably the NFL's best interior defender through four weeks.

With a team-high three sacks, we may be witnessing Allen's best season as a pro.

Faller: Jonah Elliss | OLB

Jonah Elliss rushes the passer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliss has been starting opposite Nik Bonitto with Jonathon Cooper on the commissioner's exempt list. Alas, Elliss has been far from the impact player the Broncos expected him to be.

Against the 49ers, Elliss played 40 snaps , but finished with zero pressures on the quarterback. That's simply not good enough.

However, with zero sacks so far this season, Elliss is due for a big game. And so is Bonitto for that matter.

Riser: Tyler Badie | RB

Tyler Badie breaks a Siran Neal tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit to Badie; when the Broncos have given him touches, he's answered the bell. Against the 49ers, he rushed only twice for 10 yards, but caught two passes for 32 yards, helping to move the chains.

Tyler Badie and the Broncos needed 3 yards and they got 25 😤



DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QdbJCTwtbJ — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Badie also scored a two-point conversion, taking the direct snap and running behind All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz to pay-dirt. With Jonah Coleman on injured reserve and J.K. Dobbins still trying to find his groove, Badie's impact has been welcome.

I have a feeling that Dobbins is in for a big game this week against his former team. But the bang-for-buck that Badie is offering the Broncos puts him in position to have a good game, too.

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