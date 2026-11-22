Denver Broncos legend Tom Jackson —who became a fixture on ESPN for nearly 30 years — passed away Friday , November 20, at the age of 75.

The Broncos announced his passing Sunday morning and planned to hold a moment of silence for him prior to their home game against the Las Vegas Raiders . A tribute video is also planned during the game.

A Broncos All-Timer

Tom Jackson gets a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson was a Broncos fourth-round pick out of Louisville in the 1973 NFL draft and went on to become one of the key players on the vaunted Orange Crush defense, a unit that played a huge role in the franchise reaching its first Super Bowl.

That 1977 defense featured legendary players, including Jackson, Hall-of-Famer Randy Gradishar (whom Jackson presented in Canton, OH), Lyle Alzado, Rubin Carter, Louis Wright, Steve Foley, Bill Thompson, and more.

In Jackson's 14 seasons with the Broncos, he played in 191 games — ranking third all-time behind only Jason Elam and John Elway — and started 177 games. Jackson was a force on defense with 44 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries. He was also a presence in pass coverage with 20 interceptions, including seven in 1976, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

TJ, you made us believe from the very beginning.#BroncosCountry will forever carry on your legacy. pic.twitter.com/cYGnRr8eQz — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 22, 2026

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 1977 to 1979 and was named first-team All-Pro in 1977 and second-team All-Pro in 1978. He was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992, the 14th player to receive that honor.

Jackson was not only a force on the field, but he was known for his way with words, firing up his teammates and sending a message to opposing players and coaches. His teammates respected him for the leadership qualities he brought to the team, as evidenced by the Most Inspirational Player award he received six times from his fellow Broncos.

Media Legend

Tom Jackson flanked by ESPN reporter Trey Wingo during a broadcast from Sundance square in Fort Worth during Super Bowl XLV week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Jackson retired from the NFL, he went on to become a fixture on ESPN. The former Bronco joined ESPN in 1987, right after he retired, and teamed with Chris Berman to co-host Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime. Jackson remained with ESPN until his retirement in 2016, but came back to join Berman for a special playoff edition of NFL Primetime in 2019.

Jackson spent a few months with Berman on a digital-only edition of NFL Primetime during the 2019 season, before stepping away from ESPN for good the next year.

The former Bronco was recognized for his contributions to broadcasting by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which presented him with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in July 2015.

Thank You, Tom. Rest in Peace

Any fan of the Broncos or ESPN viewer knew all about Jackson. He may be the epitome of what it means to be a Broncos legend.

The staff at Mile High Huddle/Denver Broncos On SI sends its thoughts and prayers to Jackson's family, friends, teammates, and all of Broncos Country.

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