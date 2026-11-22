Broncos Country woke up to a shock on Sunday that the great Tom Jackson had passed away at the age of 75. Though we don't know the details, his passing did come as a shock to those who knew him.

Jackson, the 14th player ever inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and one of the faces of the feared Orange Crush defense, was a three-time All-Pro outside linebacker and a three-time Pro Bowler. He was also a member of the Broncos' 50th anniversary team.

With the Las Vegas Raiders in town for a Week 11 matchup, the Broncos released a statement on Sunday morning honoring the late, great Jackson.

Broncos' Statement

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

“An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.

“TJ’s dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

“Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom’s wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.”

A Legendary Life

Jackson's contributions on the field as a Bronco for 14 seasons are legendary. He was a first-team All-Pro on the 1977 team that was Denver's first to make it to a Super Bowl.

Jackson played alongside Randy Gradishar for the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year's entire career in Denver. And though it was a long time coming, when Gradishar was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame , Jackson was there to present for his old friend and teammate and to unveil his bust.

Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar reacts after he and Tom Jackson unveil his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gradishar was the first, and still the only, member of the famed '77 Orange Crush defense to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jackson was overjoyed for his deserving old friend.

Jackson played in 191 games as a Bronco, totaling 1,531 tackles (935 solo), 44 sacks (10th-most in team history), 20 interceptions (three pick-sixes), and eight fumble recoveries. He played on two Super Bowl teams, also making it to Super Bowl XXI, which was John Elway's first, though the Broncos lost to the New York Giants.

Jackson retired after that season.

ESPN

April 1992; New York, NY, USA; ESPN announcers Mel Kiper Jr. (left) Chris Berman (second from left), Tom Jackson (second from right), and Joe Theismann during the 1992 NFL Draft at the New York Marriott Marquis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Later that same year as Super Bowl XXI (1987), Jackson auditioned for a job broadcasting alongside Chris Berman on ESPN's fledgling Sunday NFL Countdown, and later NFL Primetime. Jackson distinguished himself as one of the top NFL analysts and journalists, and worked at ESPN until 2016, when he retired.

Jackson earned the coveted Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He returned to ESPN for a short stint with Berman on ESPN+'s digital-only version of NFL Primetime, but left the profession again during the 2020 pandemic.

Rest In Peace

Jackson passed away during Raider Week . I won't call it fitting, because his passing came as such a shock, but there is a symbolism there, given the decades-old rivalry, and you can bet the Broncos will have a little extra juice on Sunday against the Raiders.

After beating the then-Oakland Raiders 30-7 in 1977, Jackson famously approached the opposing sideline and yelled at head coach John Madden, "It's all over, fat man!" That phrase became legendary in Broncos canon.

Jackson is one of the most iconic figures in Broncos history and a titan in sports media and broadcasting. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

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