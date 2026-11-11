How Broncos Made Roster Room for Newly-Acquired LB Daiyan Henley

The Denver Broncos' acquisition of inside linebacker Daiyan Henley meant the team would need to make a corresponding move on their 53-man roster — someone had to go with Henley arriving.

That someone, the team announced, is defensive back Sean Fresch Jr., who was waived from the active roster, with designs of re-signing to the practice squad. That could happen as early as Wednesday, assuming Fresch clears waivers.

In preparation for such a maneuver, Denver also released DB Ugo Amadi from the practice squad. Amadi was on his second stint with the organization, and it's possible he resurfaces again this season.

Undrafted out of Rice in 2025, Fresch joined the Broncos in June following a successful tenure in the United Football League. Initially on the practice squad, he was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut in Week 5. Fresch, too, appeared in last week's victory over the Panthers, returning two kickoffs for 62 yards — including a 41-yard runback on the game's opening play.

"[He's] really smart at the nickel, he’s a returner, got quick change of direction," head coach Sean Payton said of Fresch in June.

In addition to his special teams duties, Fresch was also on the 53 to serve as insurance at the cornerback position, which has been beat up by the injury bug this year. Although the Broncos lost Riley Moss to a concussion against Carolina, Moss is likely to return when the club emerges from its Week 10 bye — rendering Fresch expendable.

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Sean Fresch (37) runs back a kickoff in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Impact of Fresch Departure, Henley Trade

Assuming Moss is back against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22, the Broncos' primary cornerback room will be at full strength with Patrick Surtain II also recovered from a previous ankle injury. The team also hopes to return CB Kris Abrams-Draine from his own ankle issue.

Henley, meanwhile, is reportedly anticipated to open his Broncos career as the third ILB behind incumbent starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, pushing Karene Reid and Jordan Turner further down the depth chart — one of them, potentially off the roster.

Henley is regarded as a fierce tackler with solid pass-coverage and blitzing chops who wore the green dot during his time with the Chargers. He'll immediately see snaps as a rotational 'backer for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, but it wouldn't at all be a surprise if he's starting over Singleton or Strnad sooner rather than later.

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