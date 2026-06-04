Courtland Sutton Steps In After 'Bashing' of Broncos' TE Room

Courtland Sutton has heard the criticisms and, in some cases, the "bashing" of the Denver Broncos' tight end corps -- and suffice to say, he doesn't like it.

So he attempted to put an end to it on Thursday, the first day of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) that were open to the media.

"I think that they do what's asked of them to a high level," Sutton told reporters after practice. "And I think that they have looked really good so far through OTAs. [Adam Trautman, Evan Engram, Lucas Krull], getting those guys going is really big. And I think when every piece of our offense is able to contribute in the game, that's where our offense is gonna grow and gonna be able to contribute to our games. And I think that everyone looks really, really good so far."

Near the top of the depth chart, the Broncos are returning the same trio as last season: Engram as the primary pass-catcher, Trautman as the primary blocker, and Krull as a third-string hybrid of the two. Trautman and Krull both signed new deals this offseason, with the former inking a three-year, $18 million extension.

Combined, they accounted for 72 receptions for 671 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 2025, grading out according to most metrics among the lower-rated TE units in the league.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) carries the ball after a reception against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Should We Heed Sutton's Message?

Objectively, the Broncos' tight end corps was a bit of a letdown last year, particularly Engram failing to live up to the vaunted "Joker" role that head coach Sean Payton devised for him. Trautman offers little as a receiving threat, and the likes of Krull, Nate Adkins, and Caleb Lohner are end-of-roster types.

However, the additions of rookie TEs Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley should raise both the floor and ceiling of the unit. The hope is that Joly could develop into Engram's successor, while Bentley's skill set is comparable to Trautman's.

It's one thing to be skeptical that each of the aforementioned will meet their respective expectations, especially in a Broncos offense that already has too many mouths to feed: Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and RJ Harvey to name a few.

However, Sutton would know better than most what's been happening behind the scenes. And what's happening behind the scenes, apparently, is a sneaky chance to buy low into a position that may surprise onlookers -- in a good way -- in 2026.

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