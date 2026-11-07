Why Broncos Could Target Eagles OG Landon Dickerson in Trade

Jonathan Taylor is the biggest name the Denver Broncos realistically could target on the trade market ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline.

But he might not be the only one.

ESPN recently named Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson as the player the Broncos should pursue, "rolling the dice" on a three-time former Pro Bowler who's already missed five games this season -- but also a veteran who'd arguably upgrade the starting lineup.

"One of the reasons quarterback Bo Nix had early career success was that he played behind one of the best offensive lines," national NFL analyst Seth Walder wrote on Nov. 4. "This season, that hasn't been the case with the Broncos ranking 20th in pass block win rate. Dickerson is not a guarantee after his performance fell off last season and a knee injury cost him a slew of games this season. But he doesn't have guaranteed money after 2026. The Broncos can be the team that rolls the dice on him returning to form."

The 37th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Dickerson has started 80 career games (predominatly at left guard) for the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl and along the way establishing himself among the sport's premier multi-faceted linemen. In college, the Alabama alum was named the nation's best center and a unanimous All-American, as well as taking home a slew of other blocking awards.

That ability carried over -- and blossomed -- in the pros. While he's suffered through an injury-ruined 2026 campaign, Dickerson graded out as the 27th- and 8th-best qualified guard in the league, respectively, across his last two seasons with the Eagles, according to Pro Football Focus' rankings.

For context, starting Broncos left guard Ben Powers, whose spot presumably would be given to Dickerson, finished 33rd and 38th over that same period, per PFF. Powers currently ranks 51st among 75 qualifiers.

That also, presumably, is why ESPN suggested Dickerson rather than Taylor or another offensive or defensive talent. Another positive is that Dickerson doesn't turn 29 years old until next September, and his position typically has a better long-term shelflife.

Although his best spot is guard, Dickerson is fully capable of holding his own at center, which would also provide some experienced depth behind incumbent starting pivot Luke Wattenberg.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will the Broncos Make the Deal?

Probably not.

While there's much to like about the prospect of adding Dickerson, any smoke that's billowed from Broncos Park has signaled an offensive acquisiton -- be it a running back, wide receiver, or tight end. There haven't been indications that they're looking to make a splash along the front-five, however.

The front office could sell it easier if Powers were injured or playing at an unprecendently poor level. Neither is the case as of this writing. He certainly isn't performing like an All-Pro -- there's an argument he's the weakest OL link -- but not alarming enough to lose his job. Yet.

With Denver sitting at 6-2 (very likely 7-2 after facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday), holding a first-place lead in the AFC West, and with a bye week next up, there's also an argument to avoid fixing what isn't (that) broken, uprooting the protection of franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

The only caveat: there's one more game to be played until the deadline, and the bye would be the perfect time to execute any unsuspecting changes. Everything is always possible.

Just don't hold your breath.

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