Forecasting the Futures of Broncos' Biggest 2027 Free Agents

The Denver Broncos have a good number of players set to be unrestricted free agents after the 2026 season.

The Broncos are going all-in on the Super Bowl this year, and missing out could be a major blow to the roster because many of the veterans set to hit the open market in 2027 are key starters or vital role players.

The 2026 Broncos' roster differs from last year's initial roster by only nine players, four of which are rookie draft picks. However, this roster could look very different next year.

As the season is about to kick off, we're going to look at each of those players — only unrestricted free agents and voiding contracts — not the restricted or exclusive rights free agents. We will examine whether Denver should extend them, let them walk, or even trade them.

To be clear, these are not predictions; they're simply my opinion on what should be done with each of these players.

Riley Moss, CB | Status: Extend

Riley Moss (21) signals incomplete. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jahdae Barron hasn’t shown enough on the boundary for Denver to feel comfortable putting him there next year, and Moss and Patrick Surtain II work so well off each other to really create a lockdown secondary.

Denver could bring back one or two of its impending free-agent cornerbacks, and Moss would be the better investment, though more expensive .

Ben Powers, OG | Status: Let Walk

Many Broncos fans underappreciate Powers, one of the best pulling guards in the NFL, and the run game suffered big time after he got hurt early last season. However, Denver went out and drafted Kage Casey, who is a left-side player.

Casey should be poised to step in at left guard as a starter in 2027.

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB | Status: Trade

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillian is the other free-agent corner, and he's been a very good nickel, but he's small, as the NFL is moving toward bigger safety-hybrid types because offenses are getting bigger in the slot.

McMillian doesn’t have the versatility that defenses are looking for at the nickel, but he still has plenty of value. Denver won’t be able to extend him and Moss, and Barron looks more like a nickel than a slot player.

If Barron doesn’t cut it in the slot, it would be easier to replace or work around that than on the boundary.

Brandon Jones, S | Status: Extend

Another defender and another mention of Barron in the mix, who looks like he might be best suited as a safety in the NFL with his play style. If Denver showed any inclination to put Barron at safety, Jones would be a let-walk player, but the coaches haven't taken any steps in that direction with their 2025 first-round pick.

Instead, Jones should be extended. Even though his play in 2025 wasn’t great, Denver doesn’t have the depth or a replacement in place for him.

Evan Engram, TE | Status: Let Walk

The veteran tight end doesn’t offer up much as a blocker, and what made him effective as a receiver isn’t there anymore. There is still enough to be a depth piece in the room, but not the main receiving tight end anymore.

Even though Denver doesn’t have a clear replacement, 2027 will mark the end of the Engram experiment, unless he is willing to take a cheap deal as a depth rotational piece who may be inactive at times.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR/R | Status: Extend

Marvin Mims Jr. runs with the ball. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Newscom World

Mims is interesting because if Kolbe Katsis really does develop as a returner, the Broncos could look his way as a replacement. Moving on from a two-time All-Pro returner is always going to come with a drop-off, unless you get really lucky.

Denver could also hand Mims's offensive role to someone like Troy Franklin. However, Mims has been outstanding for the Broncos on special teams, has always answered the call on offense, and should, thus, be rewarded.

Jarrett Stidham & Sam Ehlinger, QBs | Status: Let Walk/Trade

The Broncos need to revamp their quarterback room behind Bo Nix, and they should’ve started last year. At this stage, Denver should dangle both players on the trade market up to the deadline, with plans to move one and let the other walk in the offseason.

Sign a veteran, draft a rookie, and sign an undrafted rookie, and let them compete to rebuild the back end of the room.

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL | Status: Extend

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) celebrates a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either outcome for Uwazurike this season lands him in the extend category. If he excels, Denver could negotiate a two- or three-year deal to see if he can build upon it.

However, if Uwazurike struggles in a bigger role, they'll know he's best served as a depth/rotational piece and should extend him in that capacity, ideally with Tyler Onyedim stepping up to take over the starting role. Either way, Uwazurike should be extended and keep that defensive line depth mostly intact.

Alex Forsyth, C | Status: Trade

Forsyth was out for most of the preseason and hasn’t shown much growth as a player. In fact, Calvin Throckmorton showed more at center this preseason, playing the position for the first time, than Forsyth has.

Denver should see what can be had on the trade market, even if it's a late pick, and move on from Forsyth, especially if Throckmorton becomes at risk of leaving the practice squad for another team.

J.L. Skinner & Tycen Anderson, S | Status: Extend & Let Walk

Both are special teams players with a similar defensive style. Skinner would be the better one to extend while letting Anderson walk.

However, Skinner could look for a chance to start elsewhere, which isn't likely to come in Denver with Talanoa Hufanga. Because of their special teams value, though, one of the two should be extended, and right now, that would be Skinner.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR | Status: Extend

Lil'Jordan Humphrey goes for the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Humphrey is a Sean Payton favorite and has a clear, defined role in the offense without costing too much. As long as that remains the case, he's worth keeping around.

Nate Adkins, TE | Status: Extend

Adkins is a little undersized, but he is currently the best blocking tight end on the roster. Until someone overtakes him there, or he gets too expensive to keep around, he's worth re-signing to cheap one-year deals.

Matt Peart, OL | Status: Let Walk

The veteran tackle started one game at left guard in 2025 before tearing his ACL, but he has been solid at tackle for Denver when he has played there. With how offensive lines struggle across the NFL, Peart could get a chance to compete to start elsewhere and could put the Broncos in line for a compensatory pick if they let him walk.

Matt Henningsen, DL | Status: Extend

Henningsen was pushing for a roster spot before suffering another brutal Achilles injury that will keep him out all year. An extension would be cheap and give him another chance to try.

Michael Deiter, C | Status: Extend

Deiter, like Henningsen, suffered an injury in training camp that will keep him out all year. He would be a cheap extension to compete for depth at the center position, especially with Forsyth being allowed to walk.

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