Jonah Coleman Shares J.K. Dobbins’ Advice That Paid Off for Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman received some great advice from his veteran teammate J.K. Dobbins.

“J.K. always preached to me, ‘Be ready for your opportunity. Be ready for your moment and take full advantage of it. You never know when your number is going to be called,'" Coleman said from his locker following the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After receiving only three snaps in the Broncos' season opener, Coleman finished with 25 snaps in Week 2, leading all Denver running backs. RJ Harvey had been ruled out as a game-time decision (hamstring), while Dobbins exited with an injury of his own.

That left Coleman and Tyler Badie as the only two running backs, plus fullback Adam Prentice. The Broncos leaned on the rookie, and he delivered, leading the team in rushing with 39 yards on 10 carries and scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

"The offensive line had a great push, and I was able to get in there," Coleman said post-game. "But it felt great to do that and ultimately put the team up and be able to take the lead and just let the defense go out there and rush because that's what we do.”

Like Dobbins and Harvey, Coleman is banged up with an ankle sprain coming out of Week 2. He didn't practice on Wednesday , casting his Week 3 availability into doubt.

A True Leader

J.K. Dobbins after the game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coleman's comments about Dobbins are yet another illustration of the leader and mentor he is. He may not be a team captain, but Dobbins is one of the Broncos' core leaders, and he takes a special interest in the younger players in the running back room.

We saw that last year in how Dobbins mentored Harvey as a rookie. And after Dobbins returned on a two-year, $16 million deal this past offseason, we're seeing it again with Coleman.

That's pretty cool because Dobbins is smart enough to know that he could be mentoring his replacement. But he does it anyway because he genuinely cares about his young teammates and the Broncos.

In Coleman, the Broncos saw an opportunity to land one of the 2026 draft class' few complete backs. The Broncos drafted him in the fourth round, knowing they'd have some better insurance in the event of another Dobbins injury.

For now, though, it seems Dobbins has avoided major injury, but considering his history, the Broncos have to be on high alert to the possibility that he could miss more time. We'll find out soon what Harvey's outlook is, but Coleman went from not touching the ball — outside of one kickoff return — in Week 1 to carrying the load in Week 2.

Ready to Carry the Load

Bo Nix hands off to Jonah Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have a kid ready to shoulder more responsibility on first and second down. Coleman played a big part in the Broncos' second-half comeback against the Jaguars, and he answered the challenge head coach Sean Payton leveled at the locker room last week.

“It's all about how you respond. Coach Payton challenged us this week to win the game earlier in the week," Coleman said. "That's when you really win the game, and you're executing that practice and doing everything right. That's how you come out here and execute and win games.

Fans make fun of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for referencing the Broncos' "good week of practice," but there's truth to what he often says and what Coleman highlighted. If the Broncos are sharp during practice each week, it translates to game day, more often than not.

Knowing the brutality of their first eight-week schedule, the Broncos knew they had to respond in Week 2 and get in the win column. Mission accomplished.

"So I feel like, honestly, we won the whole entire week by coming out in practice, attacking hard," Coleman said. "I know we had a short week and stuff, but we were hungry and desperate; that's what it's about.”

The Takeaway

Coleman looks and acts like a veteran, but he's a rookie. That was part of the make-up that so resonated with the Broncos in the draft; it's what they look for.

The talent has to be there, too, which Coleman has in spades, but the football IQ and character have to be woven into the player. We saw more evidence of his rookie character when he threw up the Mile High Salute at Empower Field after scoring his first touchdown, paying respect to the vaunted likes of Terrell Davis and those who came before him.

The Broncos have a special running back room. If they can get Dobbins and Harvey healthy, it would be hard to point to a better, deeper running back room in the NFL.

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