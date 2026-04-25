Justin Joly’s First Take on Bo Nix Should Excite Broncos Fans

The Denver Broncos drafted N.C. State tight end Justin Joly in the fifth round on Saturday, packaging a trade to move up to No. 152 overall to land him. Joly brings an athletic and dynamic receiving skill set to the table that could make him a potent weapon in the Broncos' offense.

After dealing with some dropped passes early in his career, Joly refocused his efforts to improve his hands. He did that, posting just four drops over his final two years at N.C. State.

As a playmaker, Joly's focus is on being reliable for his quarterback. And what the rookie said about Nix should be music to Broncos Country's ears.

“I always feel like my hands work really well, and I’m a security blanket for my quarterback," Joly said after the Broncos drafted him. "When you have a great quarterback like Bo Nix, you live life a little bit easier."

When it comes to areas for improvement, Joly's blocking will need to improve at the NFL level. However, the Broncos didn't draft him for his blocking ability.

If Joly wants to make himself as valuable to Nix and the offense as possible, though, he'll have to improve as a blocker. The sooner the better.

"Overall, just getting better at the run game," Joly said. "I’m just here to do whatever they need me to do.”

"He's such a smart quarterback."

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As you can see, Joly has a very high opinion of his new quarterback. Nix is only entering Year 3, but he plays like a quarterback many years into his NFL career, which is due, in part, to his natural talent and football IQ, but also the fact that, when the Broncos drafted him in 2024, he was the most experienced college quarterback to enter the league.

Since he was drafted, Nix has won 24 games and has led the Broncos to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. Were it not for a freak ankle injury in the divisional round of the playoffs last January, Nix would likely have led the Broncos to a Super Bowl berth in Year 2.

But that's how the cookie crumbled, which means Nix will be even hungrier in 2026. The Broncos seem to recognize that, and they've spent most of their offseason assets to build the nest around him, acquiring veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade, and drafting Joly and fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman .

Joly looks forward to learning from Nix, and answering the bell when his number gets called.

“He’s such a smart quarterback, and I love having the opportunity to see him play for the Broncos now," Joly said of Nix. "It’s just being reliable and be there when he needs you. That’s really what it is, whatever opportunities I might get, make the most of it because I’m not doing it for myself—I’m doing it for my team as well.”

Chosen For a Reason

Joly exits the college ranks with 166 career receptions for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns. With Evan Engram entering a contract year on the wrong side of 30, Joly has a little time to develop and get acclimated to the NFL before the Broncos might look to him for an increased role.

As a rookie, though, Joly can contribute to the passing offense, especially in the red zone where he can use his size and wingspan to make himself that reliable target.

"I feel like the Broncos have faith in me," Joly said. "They chose me for a reason there.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!