Broncos Lock Up Two More Members of 2026 Rookie Class

Upon locking down Mr. Irrelevant, and ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp, the Denver Broncos agreed to terms Thursday with two more members of its 2026 draft class.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos reached agreement with fifth-round tight end Justin Joly and seventh-round safety Miles Scott on respective four-year contracts.

Pursuant to the NFL rookie pay system, Joly's deal is worth roughly $4.89 million including a $506,014 signing bonus, according to Klis. Scott's pact checks in around $4.4 million, with a $123,700 signing bonus.

After also taking care of seventh-round TE Dallen Bentley, the Broncos have three remaining unsigned draft selections: third-round defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman, and fifth-round offensive lineman Kage Casey.

Each of the rookies are expected to participate in the upcoming minicamp, which will run Friday through Sunday. Those who still haven't put pen to paper by the time it begins will participate under injury-protected contracts.

Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) celebrates after defeating Tennessee the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How They Fit in Denver

Now signed, sealed, and delivered, Joly can begin meshing within the offensive and attempt to carve out a pass-catching role behind veterans Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound North Carolina State product should settle in as no worse than the No. 3 TE, leapfrogging the likes of Lucas Krull and Caleb Lohner.

“I always feel like my hands work really well, and I’m a security blanket for my quarterback," Joly said after the draft. "When you have a great quarterback like [QB] Bo Nix, you live life a little bit easier. Overall, just getting better at the run game. I’m just here to do whatever they need me to do. As soon as my name is called, I’m blessed with that without a doubt.”

Scott's path to playing time — and even his spot on the final 53-man roster — is less assured, given where he was drafted and the competition he'll face right out of the gate, including that from reigning All-Pro special-teamer Devon Key and Denver's lone free-agent addition, safety Tycen Anderson.

The potential, however, is unignorable.

“With Miles, I think the ball skills. I think he had seven interceptions throughout his career," Broncos general manager George Paton noted. "[He is] very physical for a former receiver, and instincts for a guy who hasn’t played it all that long. We thought he had really good anticipation and instincts, and thus he had the interceptions. I think he fits in with our group and what we look for in safeties."

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