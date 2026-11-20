The Denver Broncos return from the bye and, in the second half of the season, face what is considered the easier part of their schedule, with just two plus-.500 teams remaining.

Of course, what's easier on paper doesn't always translate to the field. And while the Las Vegas Raiders are 4-6, with all their wins coming against teams with a losing record, that doesn't mean the Broncos can take Sunday's game for granted.

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak — the son of former Denver Broncos backup quarterback and Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak — has shown he can do some good things. And while the Raiders may be without tight end Brock Bowers , they still have some talented players on the roster.

The Broncos cannot afford to look past the Raiders, particularly with the AFC West crown still at stake. Let's look at the three keys to the Broncos beating the Raiders in Week 11.

Four Quarters of Good Offense

Maxx Crosby eyes Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Broncos are doing a better job on offense in more recent games, they have yet to be consistently good for four quarters. If there ever were a week for the Broncos to show they can string together four quality quarters of offense, this is it.

The Raiders have given up 3,851 yards of total offense to opponents this season. While their defense has some quality pass rushers — namely Maxx Crosby, who leads his team with 35 pressures and five sacks — the Raiders have struggled in other areas.

In particular, the Raiders have been bad against the run. They've given up 1,511 rushing yards to opponents thus far at 4.9 yards per carry. The only opponent to get fewer than 100 yards rushing against Las Vegas was Miami in Week 1.

There's no excuse for the Broncos not getting it done in the run game this week. If Jonah Coleman doesn't have his best game of the season and J.K. Dobbins doesn't show consistency, then something is wrong here.

Head coach Sean Payton is aware of the issues with the running game and has hinted at what must be done to fix it. We'll see what Payton has in mind on Sunday, but between run blocking and the performance of the backs themselves, it's time for the Broncos to get it together there.

If Denver can do that, it will help mitigate the Raiders' pass rush and take some pressure off Bo Nix. That should allow Nix to settle down and press his advantage in the passing game, where the Raiders have some issues in the secondary.

We've heard the talk from Payton about the need to fix the running game issues. Now it's time to deliver with a quality run game.

Dial Up the Pressure on Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza gets sacked. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, had a solid debut against the Seattle Seahawks this past week. He completed 62.2% of his passes, with seven of his 37 attempts considered bad throws. He had no turnovers, and two of his receivers dropped passes.

Where the Seahawks were able to get to Mendoza was through the pass rush. They pressured Mendoza on 42.9% of his dropbacks, blitzed him nine times, and got seven QB hits and five sacks.

If Bowers doesn't play, that means the Raiders are without their top playmaker. They can still get production out of fellow tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Tre Tucker, but they aren't the caliber of player Bowers is.

Additionally, the Raiders haven't been good at running the football. Ashton Jeanty has struggled, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season. Rookie Mike Washington has had more success with 3.8 yards per carry, but he's not a game-changer.

The Broncos, of course, can't take anything for granted when it comes to the Raiders' skill positions. But the Seahawks showed that the best way to neutralize Mendoza is to pressure him.

We'll see whether Vance Joseph decides to dial up more pressure and not be content to drop too many players into coverage. And while the Broncos might not force many turnovers against Mendoza, if they get pass rushers to him as often as the Seahawks did, it should limit the rookie's impact.

Special Teams Will Be Key

Marvin Mims Jr. returns a punt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one area where the Raiders have excelled is on special teams, so this is where the Broncos need to be at their best. The Raiders have a couple of third-phase players who have done their part to keep them in games.

Dylan Laube has 822 yards on 26 kickoff returns, including a 95-yarder for a touchdown against the New York Jets. The Broncos' kickoff return team will need to keep a close eye on him, as he can be dangerous.

Punter AJ Cole currently leads the NFL in punting, with 52.1 yards per punt. His net average is 44.6. He has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 41.2% of his punts.

The Raiders aren't as threatening in the punt return game, though Malik Benson does have a 23-yard return to his credit. The Broncos will have to be as disciplined in punt coverage as they are in kickoff coverage.

The good news is that the Broncos' special teams is one of the better units in the NFL and has mostly done well with coverage. But this week, the Broncos' coverage units will likely get their biggest test yet.

As for the Broncos' own punt return game, Marvin Mims Jr. hasn't been as explosive in that department this season. Given how well Cole has played, Mims might not get as many opportunities.

But this is a game where special teams could be a big factor, as it's the one area in which the Raiders rank among the top teams in the NFL.

The Takeaway

One should not assume that the Broncos' easier schedule ahead means that a win against the Raiders is all but in the bag. That's particularly true when it's an AFC West rival that would love nothing more than to surprise everyone with a win.

The Broncos have to approach the Raiders as though they're facing a top team. If the Broncos manage to build an early lead, they need to keep playing well and keep the Raiders from getting back into the game.

There are still those who have doubts as to whether the Broncos are capable of a deep playoff run. A decisive win over the Raiders would be another step toward showing that the Broncos belong in the Super Bowl conversation.

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