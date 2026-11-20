Coming off a bye, the Denver Broncos have to be licking their chops with the Las Vegas Raiders next up on the schedule.

The Broncos will face a Raiders team with serious, exploitable issues on both sides of the ball. The door is wide open for Denver to have a big game.

Of course, the Broncos have to go out there and exploit those issues without shooting themselves in the foot. If the Broncos can win these two key matchups, they'll be in a prime spot to walk out with their eighth win of the season, which would give them the AFC West-leading tiebreaker and vault them back to the No. 2 playoff seed.

Jonah Coleman & Evan Engram vs. Quay Walker & Nakobe Dean

Jonah Coleman runs after the catch. | Dere Regensburger / IMAGO / Newscom World

The Raiders have been one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, and when narrowing it down to position groups, they're terrible against tight ends. Opponents haven't really attacked them with running backs in the passing game, mainly because they don't have to, due to the Raiders' tight end issues.

Opponents remain highly efficient when using their running backs in the passing game against the Raiders.

Dean has played well, but Walker has been a liability in coverage for the Raiders' defense. Engram and Coleman are the two prime weapons the Broncos can use to exploit Walker.

The Broncos can mix it up between Coleman and Engram on Walker, but whoever Walker ends up covering should be a quick and easy read for Bo Nix to keep the Broncos ahead of the sticks.

Vance Joseph vs. Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza look to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the years, Joseph has done well against rookie quarterbacks, and Mendoza will be starting his second game . It will be interesting to see what Joseph pulls out to deal with Mendoza, not only in the coverage looks but also in the pressure looks up front.

It won't be surprising to see Joseph unveil some new tricks and looks to heap more onto Mendoza's plate and add to the difficulty of playing the Broncos' defense at Mile High.

The Raiders' offensive line is terrible, so Joseph should be able to create looks to exploit the unit's awareness and chemistry issues. Combine that with some new and creative coverage looks, and Mendoza will have a tough go of it.

He's a rookie quarterback getting his second start and it's on Joseph to expose him.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!