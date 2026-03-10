5 Free Agents Still Lingering On the Market for Broncos

It's safe to say that the majority of Denver Broncos fans have been disappointed by the lack of action since the NFL's 'legal tampering' window opened Monday morning. The Broncos weren't exactly idle, re-signing two of their own on Monday, including running back J.K. Dobbins and linebacker Alex Singleton .

Meanwhile, many of the tier-one free agents, especially at running back, got swooped up early in the proceedings. Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for $14 million per year, while Travis Etienne signed with the New Orleans Saints for $13 million annually.

The perception in the fanbase is that the Broncos have lost more than they've gained, with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers signing with the Tennessee Titans and safety P.J. Locke taking his talents to Dallas. Plus, the Broncos released linebacker Dre Greenlaw after just one season.

Part of the strategy, undoubtedly, is balancing the compensatory pick formula, since Denver stands to be awarded a fourth-round comp pick in 2027 for the departure of Franklin-Myers and perhaps a seventh-rounder for Locke, so long as those losses aren't offset by inbound signings. That can't be and isn't the only motivating factor for Denver's perceived stasis, but it's part of it.

There are still some great free agents at key need positions out there. We're barely a day into free agency, so we're technically still in the first wave, and the Broncos could suddenly come alive with some action.

Let's examine a few.

The 29-year-old veteran tight end is still out there. The Broncos re-signed Adam Trautman to a much bigger deal than anyone expected, so it's unclear whether the team still perceives tight end as a need position, but Njoku would obviously be a big upgrade at Y tight end, and could pair nicely with Evan Engram.

Okonkwo is only 27 and likely won't cost nearly what Njoku will. Again, Okonkwo would be a great addition to not only bolster the tight end position, but also provide some long-term upside that Trautman and/or Nate Adkins do not.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At 31, Goedert is no spring chicken, but he's accomplished and battle-tested. If the Broncos wanted to add a high-floor Y tight end option, Goedert still makes a lot of sense.

Mixon hit the market a few days before things kicked off, with Houston moving on. He missed all of last season with an injury, and he's hit the dreaded 30-year-old wall, but he could be a smart signing to help take the first and second-down pressure off of Dobbins.

The Broncos lost Locke, but seem content with keeping Brandon Jones around for his contract year. Thus, Byard might be too high-profile a target to bring in as depth, but it would hinge on Jones's outlook.

At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Jennings fits the Sean Payton mold at wide receiver. The 49ers' leading receiver over the past two years would be a high-floor addition, but not the game-changing wideout fans want for Bo Nix.

The Takeaway

There are still a lot of options on the free-agent market. These are some of the bigger names or free agents that would fit with the Broncos.

But after all the re-signings Denver has done, do any of these free agents scream the need to sign them? No, and that is precisely the point.

The Broncos have prioritized continuity above splash spending. It's boring for fans starved of football in March, but rarely do the teams that 'win' March end up also winning in January and February.