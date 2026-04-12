5 Intriguing Safeties Broncos Could Target in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos brought in Tycen Anderson to replace P.J. Locke, and Devon Key showed some good progress on the defensive side of the ball last year. However, the Broncos could still look at adding another depth piece to come in and compete.

The Broncos also have Brandon Jones on the final year of his deal, so looking at a future replacement could also be on the table. This is a good safety class, with strong talent throughout.

Today, I'm highlighting five later-round safeties with condensed scouting reports in our annual Finding Broncos draft series. We'll weigh the pros and cons and assess each prospect's fit.

Remember, Talanoa Hufanga was a fifth-round pick of San Francisco's back in 2021. Let's examine whether this year's class offers any such later-round gems.

Pros

Smith has great length and range, with the play recognition needed to be a ball hawk, evidenced by four interceptions and 10 passes broken up in the last two years at Arizona. His instincts are great, and he is rarely caught out of position in coverage, and rarely is baited by quarterbacks' eyes.

One of Smith's best traits is his hands when attacking the catch point; he does so without drawing penalties, with only two in the last two years, both in 2024. He plays smart and disciplined, showing the mentality to take calculated risks when the opportunity arises.

Smith is a long strider, and he closes space quickly when working downhill in coverage or in reaching the receiver. He can also get up and compete at the high point with any receiver.

Cons

Run defense and tackling are serious question marks for Smith. He has a missed-tackle percentage of 20.5% in 2024 and 19.8% in 2025, and the issues stem from technical and mental factors. He has to learn proper wrap-up technique and develop the physical mentality and desire to be a tackler.

Smith's change of direction is off because he is long-legged and not playing with a low center of balance. This also creates issues when working downhill as a run defender.

Smith would be a major risk, as safety isn’t a rotational position, and he may be a negative player for a defense on run defense.

Fit With the Broncos

Denver could use more back-end ball skills, but given the defense's tackling issues, it would be tough to see them draft someone as risky as Smith is in that area. Maybe the Broncos could trust their coaching staff to get more out of him as a tackler and run defender, but it would go against the trend they have established over the past five years.

Grade

Jakobe Thomas. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pros

Thomas does well at keeping his timing with his movements so as not to give away what he is doing, which can also reveal defensive intent. He works well when coming downhill and can be a physical enforcer from the safety spot.

Thomas has great instincts and play recognition, along with good ball skills, which led to five interceptions and six passes broken up in the 2025 season. There is experience playing multiple spots in the defensive formation, which can offer some versatility at the NFL level, but is more effective as a deeper hash safety.

Cons

When working as a deep safety, Thomas struggles to be the safety, as he allows receivers to get behind him far more frequently than he should. He is also very tight in the lower half, which hurts his change of direction and helps lead to receivers getting behind him, and he doesn’t have the recovery athleticism to make up for it.

While Thomas is effective working downhill, his tackling timing is off, and he needs to be more balanced when squaring up for tackles. His missed-tackle percentage for 2025 was 19.4%, which is very concerning, especially given his play style.

Fit With the Broncos

Thomas has the versatility that Denver could look into as a depth piece, with a chance to replace Jones after this year. However, the same applies to Thomas as it does to Smith regarding his tackling issues and Denver's established trend.

Grade

Cole Wisniewski. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Pros

Texas Tech had many great defenders, and Wisniewski may be the unsung hero behind its defensive success. He comes in with a great build on his frame and has shown more range than you’d expect for a player of his size.

Wisniewski can be a versatile piece who can work as a high safety and even drop into the box. His run defense is a plus and carries over from his time as a linebacker before he moved to safety. He is praised for his instincts and football IQ, and both are easy to see when you turn on the tape.

Cons

There is a concerning medical history with Wisniewski, and he is still clearly learning to be a safety after making the switch. He plays with a physical demeanor, but he has to learn to strike a balance. While he wasn’t called for many penalties, he is grabby and puts them on the table.

Wisniewski had one year at Texas Tech, so he didn’t face the toughest of competition, and it was only his second year working as a safety. How long will he need to make the transition fully? There is also a concern with his hands, which aren’t the most natural.

Fit With the Broncos

As a projected late-round pick, Wisniewski could be a solid option to be a developmental project for two or three years down the road, if he can make that transition to safety fully. He would offer up special teams value early, but in Denver’s room, he would be competition with JL Skinner, and a potential replacement for him in 2027.

Skinner enters the last year of his rookie deal.

Grade

Jalen Stroman. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pros

Stroman fits as a versatile safety who can do multiple things in the safety room. That versatility is a bonus for a depth piece, and he can be a solid special-teams player, with a shot at being great if he taps into his athleticism more. When working high, he is quick to diagnose run-and-trigger downhill and makes himself a reliable defender when he gets into the running lane.

Stroman has displayed solid reliability as a tackler through the years, with good technique that could use minor tweaks. He squares up, comes to balance, and will drive through the ball carrier to bring them down. He is as aggressive a defender as they come.

Cons

There isn’t much experience due to injuries, which will need to be addressed. Stroman's lack of experience shows when reading and designing plays, and even getting caught by fakes and being looked off by quarterbacks.

The technique, when working in coverage, and the awareness and feel aren’t there. Some of it is natural, and the rest comes with experience that Stroman doesn’t have. When working downhill, he can be overaggressive and will go to plug a lane and lose sight of the ball carrier.

Fit With the Broncos

The coverage issues, but run defense and tackling suggest he is better in the box, which can fit with Skinner being on the last year of his deal, and creating the opportunity to churn the spot. Stroman's potential on special teams stands out the most and is the driving force behind his draft stock.

Defensively, he is undraftable.

Grade

DeShon Singleton attempts to break up a pass. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pros

Singleton is respected in the Nebraska locker room and was a team leader on and off the field. He is also extremely tough, as represented by his single-digit number. He is a disciplined defender who is technically proficient in all phases of play.

Singleton has good vision and instincts, and his communication is easy to see and feel when watching the Nebraska defense. He has good length and build and is valuable in the box as an extra run defender, thanks to his tackling and ability to see the run develop.

Cons

The athletic traits are concerning and most often show up in coverage or when working farther from the line of scrimmage. When a player doesn’t have great athletic traits, it also raises concerns about his ability to contribute on special teams.

There isn’t much burst, and Singleton’s biggest technical weakness is his need to square up and come to balance when making a tackle. He can be hot when triggering downhill against the run, but that is part of his physical and aggressive nature that can be toned down.

Fit With the Broncos

The lack of athleticism muddies up the fit for Singleton and Denver. He could be a depth player at discipline, but may not be a starter, and for a depth safety, you have to contribute on special teams.

Singleton would be worth giving a shot as an undrafted free agent, but the concerns will be hard to overcome.

Grade: #5 Box Safety, Undrafted Free Agent