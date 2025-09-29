Broncos vs. Bengals | Week 4: How to Watch & Stream

Mile High Huddle

The Denver Broncos are back home to host the Cincinnati Bengals. Here's how to watch and on which channel.

Chad Jensen

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks downfield during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
/ Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The 1-2 Denver Broncos are looking to get off the schneid in Week 4 in front of a national audience. The Broncos will host the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals are without quarterback Joe Burrow. Jake Browning will start in Burrow's place, and he'll face the NFL's leader in sacks: the Broncos' defense.

Meanwhile, Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix gets a Bengals defense that ranks 25th in total yards allowed and passing yards. Figure out a way to limit Bengals' pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and the world will be Denver's oyster.

As always, we want to make sure you catch all of the action, so here's everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to Broncos-Bengals in Week 4.

National Television: ABC

  • Date/Time: Monday, September 29 at 6:15 p.m. MDT
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
  • Television: ABC
  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck Analyst: Troy Aikman Sideline: Lisa Salters Sideline: Laura Rutledge

Stream Live Local

Stream Live Out of Market

NFL Game Guide

If you visit the NFL's game guide, all you have to do is punch in your zip code to be shown all the ways you can catch Sunday's action in your specific neck of the woods. A very handy tool via the NFL.

Local Radio

  • Channel: KOA
  • Play-by-Play: Dave Logan Analyst: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

National Radio

  • Channel: Westwood One
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Kurt Warner

“I think it’s just a mix of understanding what went wrong," McGlinchey told The Denver Post last week. "Sometimes, winning can suffocate or hide your problems. So all losing does is add pressure to get it right... It’s Week 4, we’ve got a lot of football left, and we’ve got a lot of time to clean this stuff up, but it has to be this week.”

Angle to Watch: Early-Down Upgrades

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls for the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56).
/ Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Broncos rank as one of the NFL's worst teams on the early downs. Head coach Sean Payton made that a point of emphasis in this week's practice preparation.

This is a it-takes-a-village situation. Yes, Payton needs to call an inspired game, but the Broncos' execution has to be on point in the bright lights of MNF.

The Broncos currently rank No. 8 in rushing, but they've been far from consistent. Being productive on the ground on early downs will lead to much more manageable third-down situations, which will help ease the pressure on Nix.

First-Time Uniform/Helmet Combination

For the first time since rolling out the new designs last year, the Broncos will wear their Midnight Navy jerseys and pants, but with their matching helmet. The Broncos wore this same jersey combination on MNF last season, but withe the white Snow-Capped 'D' helmet.

It's a clean look.

